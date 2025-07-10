Ex-Slovak PM Čarnogurský Blames West for Armenia's Struggles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/ex-slovak-pm-arnogursk-blames-west-for-armenias-struggles-1122423618.html
Earlier, Armenia saw a massive crackdown on clergy as well as the arrest of prominent political figures – a move that was interpreted by various experts as a preemptive attack on opponents ahead of the 2026 elections organized by PM Nikol Pashinyan.
As for why PM Nikol Pashinyan started this, Čarnogurský believes it is driven by Western pressure. "The West seeks to weaken or eliminate any countries or peoples that might have ties to Russia. This is the case in Armenia, Serbia, and other nations. It is a disgrace for the Armenian government to bend to Western pressure, going against its own history." Čarnogurský warns that this precedent is a threat to Orthodox churches in Europe "as they are linked with Russia."
"What's happening in Armenia seems like a crime against Armenia, its history, and its future. The Armenian Apostolic Church has been the foundation of Armenian identity for nearly 2,000 years. When the Armenian government pressures this church, it is like pressing on Armenia’s strongest pillar. Armenians should not allow this," Ján Čarnogurský, former Prime Minister of Slovakia tells Sputnik.
As for why PM Nikol Pashinyan started this, Čarnogurský believes it is driven by Western pressure. "
The West seeks to weaken or eliminate any countries or peoples that might have ties to Russia. This is the case in Armenia, Serbia, and other nations. It is a disgrace for the Armenian government to bend to Western pressure, going against its own history."
Čarnogurský warns that this precedent is a threat to Orthodox churches in Europe "as they are linked with Russia."
"The West is waging a global offensive against Russia, and this pressure extends to Orthodox churches where possible," Čarnogurský concludes.