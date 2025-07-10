https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-congressman-expresses-concern-over-arrests-of-karapetyan-armenian-clergy-1122422721.html
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy
Sputnik International
US Congressman Brad Sherman said he was deeply concerned about the arrests of "Armenian dissidents," including businessman Samvel Karapetyan and clergy members, and conveyed this concern to Armenian Ambassador to Washington Lilit Makunts on Thursday.
2025-07-10T09:52+0000
2025-07-10T09:52+0000
2025-07-10T09:52+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
karen karapetyan
us
brad sherman
yerevan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120554347_0:120:3124:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_eb254331759264c35c1a1f80ae0faed5.jpg
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. At the end of June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power, violating territorial integrity, and rejecting Armenia’s sovereignty. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated. Prior to Ajapahian's arrest, officers from Armenia’s National Security Service arrived at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians to detain him, but faced resistance from believers and clergymen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/armenian-people-become-hostages-in-the-global-war-with-russia-1122418361.html
armenia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120554347_208:0:2937:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b45cdb080b35b1e3ef5ea35b1fea65c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
armenia clergy crackdown, armenia arrests of clergy, karapetyan arrest
armenia clergy crackdown, armenia arrests of clergy, karapetyan arrest
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - US Congressman Brad Sherman said he was deeply concerned about the arrests of "Armenian dissidents," including businessman Samvel Karapetyan and clergy members, and conveyed this concern to Armenian Ambassador to Washington Lilit Makunts on Thursday.
"As Vice Chair of the Armenia Caucus, I am deeply concerned about recent arrests of Armenian dissidents, including Mr. Samvel Karapetyan and clergy of the Armenian Church. Our relationship with Armenia is built on our shared dedication to democracy. I expressed these concerns earlier today to Armenia’s Ambassador Lilit Makunts," Sherman wrote on X.
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested.
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. At the end of June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power, violating territorial integrity, and rejecting Armenia’s sovereignty. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated. Prior to Ajapahian's arrest, officers from Armenia’s National Security Service arrived at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians to detain him, but faced resistance from believers and clergymen.