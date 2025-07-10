https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-congressman-expresses-concern-over-arrests-of-karapetyan-armenian-clergy-1122422721.html

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy

US Congressman Brad Sherman said he was deeply concerned about the arrests of "Armenian dissidents," including businessman Samvel Karapetyan and clergy members, and conveyed this concern to Armenian Ambassador to Washington Lilit Makunts on Thursday.

Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. At the end of June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power, violating territorial integrity, and rejecting Armenia’s sovereignty. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated. Prior to Ajapahian's arrest, officers from Armenia’s National Security Service arrived at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians to detain him, but faced resistance from believers and clergymen.

