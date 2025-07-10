International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-congressman-expresses-concern-over-arrests-of-karapetyan-armenian-clergy-1122422721.html
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy
Sputnik International
US Congressman Brad Sherman said he was deeply concerned about the arrests of "Armenian dissidents," including businessman Samvel Karapetyan and clergy members, and conveyed this concern to Armenian Ambassador to Washington Lilit Makunts on Thursday.
2025-07-10T09:52+0000
2025-07-10T09:52+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
karen karapetyan
us
brad sherman
yerevan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120554347_0:120:3124:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_eb254331759264c35c1a1f80ae0faed5.jpg
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. At the end of June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power, violating territorial integrity, and rejecting Armenia’s sovereignty. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated. Prior to Ajapahian's arrest, officers from Armenia’s National Security Service arrived at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians to detain him, but faced resistance from believers and clergymen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/armenian-people-become-hostages-in-the-global-war-with-russia-1122418361.html
armenia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0f/1120554347_208:0:2937:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b45cdb080b35b1e3ef5ea35b1fea65c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia clergy crackdown, armenia arrests of clergy, karapetyan arrest
armenia clergy crackdown, armenia arrests of clergy, karapetyan arrest

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Arrests of Karapetyan, Armenian Clergy

09:52 GMT 10.07.2025
© AP PhotoPigeons fly near Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Pigeons fly near Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - US Congressman Brad Sherman said he was deeply concerned about the arrests of "Armenian dissidents," including businessman Samvel Karapetyan and clergy members, and conveyed this concern to Armenian Ambassador to Washington Lilit Makunts on Thursday.

"As Vice Chair of the Armenia Caucus, I am deeply concerned about recent arrests of Armenian dissidents, including Mr. Samvel Karapetyan and clergy of the Armenian Church. Our relationship with Armenia is built on our shared dedication to democracy. I expressed these concerns earlier today to Armenia’s Ambassador Lilit Makunts," Sherman wrote on X.

Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2025
World
Armenian People Become Hostages In The Global 'War With Russia'
Yesterday, 12:50 GMT
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. At the end of June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power, violating territorial integrity, and rejecting Armenia’s sovereignty. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated. Prior to Ajapahian's arrest, officers from Armenia’s National Security Service arrived at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians to detain him, but faced resistance from believers and clergymen.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала