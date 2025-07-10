International
France, UK Will Sign Declaration Enabling 'Coordinated' Nuclear Deterrent - Reports
France and the UK will sign a declaration on Thursday that will say the two countries' nuclear deterrents can be "coordinated" while remaining independent, French media reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace and the UK government on Wednesday.
The declaration is expected to state the two countries will jointly respond to any "extreme threat to Europe."
10:03 GMT 10.07.2025
