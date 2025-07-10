https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/france-uk-will-sign-declaration-enabling-coordinated-nuclear-deterrent---reports-1122423145.html

France, UK Will Sign Declaration Enabling 'Coordinated' Nuclear Deterrent - Reports

France and the UK will sign a declaration on Thursday that will say the two countries' nuclear deterrents can be "coordinated" while remaining independent, French media reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace and the UK government on Wednesday.

The declaration is expected to state the two countries will jointly respond to any "extreme threat to Europe."

