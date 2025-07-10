https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/france-uk-will-sign-declaration-enabling-coordinated-nuclear-deterrent---reports-1122423145.html
France, UK Will Sign Declaration Enabling 'Coordinated' Nuclear Deterrent - Reports
France, UK Will Sign Declaration Enabling 'Coordinated' Nuclear Deterrent - Reports
Sputnik International
France and the UK will sign a declaration on Thursday that will say the two countries' nuclear deterrents can be "coordinated" while remaining independent, French media reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace and the UK government on Wednesday.
The declaration is expected to state the two countries will jointly respond to any "extreme threat to Europe."
France and the UK will sign a declaration on Thursday that will say the two countries' nuclear deterrents can be "coordinated" while remaining independent, French media reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace and the UK government on Wednesday.
