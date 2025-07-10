https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/moldova-almost-completely-lost-russian-market--former-president-dodon-1122424519.html

Moldova Almost Completely Lost Russian Market – Former President Dodon

Moldova Almost Completely Lost Russian Market – Former President Dodon

Sputnik International

With the current government in power, Moldova has almost completely lost access to the Russian market, which is unacceptable, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists (PSRM), said on Thursday.

2025-07-10T15:35+0000

2025-07-10T15:35+0000

2025-07-10T15:35+0000

world

igor dodon

russia

moldova

russian federation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118877315_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6002a144cac7eee5d94c45953c065a.jpg

The former president added that relations with Russia are at their lowest point in Moldova's modern history, blaming the country’s current leadership. Representing Moldova at the meeting, in addition to Dodon, were Vasile Tarlev, former prime minister and leader of the Future of Moldova party, and Irina Vlah, former Gagauzia governor, and head of the Heart of Moldova party.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/1122376353.html

russia

moldova

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, moldova economy, russian market moldova