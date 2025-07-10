https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/moldova-almost-completely-lost-russian-market--former-president-dodon-1122424519.html
Moldova Almost Completely Lost Russian Market – Former President Dodon
With the current government in power, Moldova has almost completely lost access to the Russian market, which is unacceptable, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists (PSRM), said on Thursday.
The former president added that relations with Russia are at their lowest point in Moldova's modern history, blaming the country’s current leadership. Representing Moldova at the meeting, in addition to Dodon, were Vasile Tarlev, former prime minister and leader of the Future of Moldova party, and Irina Vlah, former Gagauzia governor, and head of the Heart of Moldova party.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With the current government in power, Moldova has almost completely lost access to the Russian market, which is unacceptable, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists (PSRM), said on Thursday.
"Exports have dropped several times over, and imports as well. Unfortunately, Moldova has practically lost the Russian market. For the majority of Moldovan citizens, this is unacceptable. According to recent public opinion polls, Moldovans want a return to friendly dialogue with the Russian Federation," Dodon said during a meeting between representatives of PSRM, the Heart of Moldova and Future of Moldova parties with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
The former president added that relations with Russia are at their lowest point in Moldova's
modern history, blaming the country’s current leadership.
"In the past four years, there hasn't been a single high-level meeting. Since 2020, the intergovernmental commission between our countries has not convened. This is clearly reflected in the state of our economic ties," the politician emphasized.
Representing Moldova at the meeting, in addition to Dodon, were Vasile Tarlev, former prime minister and leader of the Future of Moldova party, and Irina Vlah, former Gagauzia governor, and head of the Heart of Moldova party.