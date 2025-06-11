International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/gagauzia-head-gutsul-says-laws-in-moldova-will-not-work-until-power-in-country-changes-1122229070.html
Gagauzia Head Gutsul Says Laws in Moldova Will Not Work Until Power in Country Changes
Gagauzia Head Gutsul Says Laws in Moldova Will Not Work Until Power in Country Changes
Sputnik International
The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, said on Wednesday that laws in Moldova will not work until the power in the country changes.
2025-06-11T16:18+0000
2025-06-11T16:18+0000
world
moldova
gagauzia
arrest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_0:0:2263:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_b25c594efef4641e32607dbbf09ae7bb.jpg
Earlier in the day, a Moldovan court made the decision to extend the house arrest of Gutsul for another 30 days. "I can say with certainty that there is no justice in Moldova. Until we get rid of this yellow plague [the color of the ruling Action and Solidarity party], we will not have working laws. Instead of fighting crime, they are fighting the opposition, fighting those who try to do something good for the people of Moldova,” Gutsul told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/former-head-of-gagauzia-urges-moldovan-prime-minister-to-resign-due-to-economy-collapse-1122004325.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_12:0:2263:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4a3d407cc14b05abbbeb18131d78dbbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova's autonomous region of gagauzia, laws in moldova, power in country changes
moldova's autonomous region of gagauzia, laws in moldova, power in country changes

Gagauzia Head Gutsul Says Laws in Moldova Will Not Work Until Power in Country Changes

16:18 GMT 11.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankHead of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul.
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, said on Wednesday that laws in Moldova will not work until the power in the country changes.
Earlier in the day, a Moldovan court made the decision to extend the house arrest of Gutsul for another 30 days.
"I can say with certainty that there is no justice in Moldova. Until we get rid of this yellow plague [the color of the ruling Action and Solidarity party], we will not have working laws. Instead of fighting crime, they are fighting the opposition, fighting those who try to do something good for the people of Moldova,” Gutsul told reporters.
People take part in an anti-government rally as part of the Movement for the People's protest action, in Kishinev, Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2025
World
Former Head of Gagauzia Urges Moldovan Prime Minister to Resign Due to Economy Collapse
7 May, 16:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала