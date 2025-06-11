https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/gagauzia-head-gutsul-says-laws-in-moldova-will-not-work-until-power-in-country-changes-1122229070.html

Gagauzia Head Gutsul Says Laws in Moldova Will Not Work Until Power in Country Changes

The head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, said on Wednesday that laws in Moldova will not work until the power in the country changes.

Earlier in the day, a Moldovan court made the decision to extend the house arrest of Gutsul for another 30 days. "I can say with certainty that there is no justice in Moldova. Until we get rid of this yellow plague [the color of the ruling Action and Solidarity party], we will not have working laws. Instead of fighting crime, they are fighting the opposition, fighting those who try to do something good for the people of Moldova,” Gutsul told reporters.

