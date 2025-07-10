https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/russias-fsb-thwarted-attack-on-crimea-law-enforcement-officers-on-russia-day-events-1122423857.html

Russia's FSB Thwarted Attack on Crimea Law Enforcement Officers on Russia Day Events

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea, adding that the Ukrainian special services planned to use a drone to attack law enforcement officers at events dedicated to Russia Day.

On orders from Ukraine, the attacker was supposed to prepare a drone with an explosive device to hit law enforcement officers during the festive events dedicated to Russia Day, the statement read.

