Russia's FSB Thwarted Attack on Crimea Law Enforcement Officers on Russia Day Events
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea, adding that the Ukrainian special services planned to use a drone to attack law enforcement officers at events dedicated to Russia Day.
On orders from Ukraine, the attacker was supposed to prepare a drone with an explosive device to hit law enforcement officers during the festive events dedicated to Russia Day, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea, adding that the Ukrainian special services planned to use a drone to attack law enforcement officers at events dedicated to Russia Day.
"As a result of operational and investigative activities, the Federal Security Service of Russia in Yalta detained a Russian citizen, born in 1981, recruited by Ukrainian special services via the Telegram messenger to commit sabotage and terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.
