International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/russias-fsb-thwarted-attack-on-crimea-law-enforcement-officers-on-russia-day-events-1122423857.html
Russia's FSB Thwarted Attack on Crimea Law Enforcement Officers on Russia Day Events
Russia's FSB Thwarted Attack on Crimea Law Enforcement Officers on Russia Day Events
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea, adding that the Ukrainian special services planned to use a drone to attack law enforcement officers at events dedicated to Russia Day.
2025-07-10T11:42+0000
2025-07-10T11:42+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russian federal security service (fsb)
federal security service
crimea
terrorism
terrorist state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_0:21:726:429_1920x0_80_0_0_71e8cac101a92b2231851bdf42fbbd4f.jpg
On orders from Ukraine, the attacker was supposed to prepare a drone with an explosive device to hit law enforcement officers during the festive events dedicated to Russia Day, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/ukraines-terror-deaths-of-russian-journalists-western-media-mute-1122413392.html
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_65:0:662:448_1920x0_80_0_0_85d9a8a750530869037d97dcc54d382a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fsb, ukraine terorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukrainain terror attacks, fsb ukraine terrorism
fsb, ukraine terorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukrainain terror attacks, fsb ukraine terrorism

Russia's FSB Thwarted Attack on Crimea Law Enforcement Officers on Russia Day Events

11:42 GMT 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Federal Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankUkrainian terrorist Kuzin detained
Ukrainian terrorist Kuzin detained - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Federal Security Service (FSB)
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea, adding that the Ukrainian special services planned to use a drone to attack law enforcement officers at events dedicated to Russia Day.
"As a result of operational and investigative activities, the Federal Security Service of Russia in Yalta detained a Russian citizen, born in 1981, recruited by Ukrainian special services via the Telegram messenger to commit sabotage and terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.
Daria Dugina - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2025
World
Ukraine's Terror: Western Media Mum on Deaths of Russian Journalists
8 July, 13:09 GMT
On orders from Ukraine, the attacker was supposed to prepare a drone with an explosive device to hit law enforcement officers during the festive events dedicated to Russia Day, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала