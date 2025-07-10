https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/trump-acts-without-strategy-resorts-to-situational-measures-in-ukraine--professor-sachs-1122422957.html

Trump Acts Without Strategy, Resorts to Situational Measures in Ukraine – Professor Sachs

US President Donald Trump lacks the knowledge, focus, and competent team to build a coherent strategy for foreign policy challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine, Jeffrey Sachs, a well-known US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told RIA Novosti.

According to him, in the case of Ukraine, Trump does not seek to understand the underlying causes of the conflict and prefers to use situational measures. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US would supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify what his administration planned to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included. He later said the US would send some "defensive" weapons to Ukraine.

