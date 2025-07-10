https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/trump-acts-without-strategy-resorts-to-situational-measures-in-ukraine--professor-sachs-1122422957.html
Trump Acts Without Strategy, Resorts to Situational Measures in Ukraine – Professor Sachs
US President Donald Trump lacks the knowledge, focus, and competent team to build a coherent strategy for foreign policy challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine, Jeffrey Sachs, a well-known US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told RIA Novosti.
According to him, in the case of Ukraine, Trump does not seek to understand the underlying causes of the conflict and prefers to use situational measures. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US would supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify what his administration planned to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included. He later said the US would send some "defensive" weapons to Ukraine.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump lacks the knowledge, focus, and competent team to build a coherent strategy for foreign policy challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine, Jeffrey Sachs, a well-known US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Sputnik.
“It is clear that Trump lacks the knowledge, attention span, and skilled team needed to make a strategy. Therefore, he improvises — and not very successfully. He believes that bullying behavior causes others to submit, but typically they do so only in a pro forma way. Thus, Trump accomplishes very little of strategic relevance,” Sachs said.
According to him, in the case of Ukraine, Trump does not seek to understand the underlying causes of the conflict and prefers to use situational measures.
“To get to the core of the crisis would require knowledge, political skill, and extensive diplomacy. This is not occurring,” the expert noted.
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US would supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify what his administration planned to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included. He later said the US would send some "defensive" weapons to Ukraine.