Ukraine Using and Mass Producing Chemical Weapons - Russian OPCW Envoy

Russia has recorded instances of Ukraine using chemical warfare agents and evidence of a system for their mass production, Moscow's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reported.
Moscow has documented cases of Kiev using toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, as well as the existence of large-scale production systems for these substances in Ukraine, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.He added that Russia has formally requested the organization's technical assistance after discovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) laced with toxic chemicals in territories liberated from Ukrainian forces.Moscow has also requested that the OPCW send experts to Russia to provide technical assistance in confirming Kiev's use of chemical weapons. "I have been instructed to officially inform OPCW member states that the Russian mission has submitted a letter from the deputy minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation, requesting the OPCW director-general to 'dispatch Technical Assistance experts to the Russian Federation for a visit to provide technical assistance in accordance with Article VIII, paragraph 38(e) of the Convention,'" Tarabrin said.The 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held in The Hague from July 8 to 11.
08:30 GMT 10.07.2025 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 10.07.2025)
Being updated
Moscow has documented cases of Kiev using toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, as well as the existence of large-scale production systems for these substances in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.
"The situation regarding the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine is deeply concerning. The Russian side continues to record not only cases of Ukrainian nationalists employing toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents but also the presence of an extensive system for their mass production in Ukraine," he said during his address at the 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council.
He added that Russia has formally requested the organization’s technical assistance after discovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) laced with toxic chemicals in territories liberated from Ukrainian forces.
Moscow has also requested that the OPCW send experts to Russia to provide technical assistance in confirming Kiev’s use of chemical weapons.
"I have been instructed to officially inform OPCW member states that the Russian mission has submitted a letter from the deputy minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation, requesting the OPCW director-general to 'dispatch Technical Assistance experts to the Russian Federation for a visit to provide technical assistance in accordance with Article VIII, paragraph 38(e) of the Convention,'" Tarabrin said.
The 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held in The Hague from July 8 to 11.