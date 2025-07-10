https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/ukraine-using-chemical-weapons-running-mass-production---russias-opcw-representative-1122421696.html

Ukraine Using and Mass Producing Chemical Weapons - Russian OPCW Envoy

Sputnik International

Russia has recorded instances of Ukraine using chemical warfare agents and evidence of a system for their mass production, Moscow's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reported.

Moscow has documented cases of Kiev using toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, as well as the existence of large-scale production systems for these substances in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.He added that Russia has formally requested the organization’s technical assistance after discovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) laced with toxic chemicals in territories liberated from Ukrainian forces.Moscow has also requested that the OPCW send experts to Russia to provide technical assistance in confirming Kiev’s use of chemical weapons. "I have been instructed to officially inform OPCW member states that the Russian mission has submitted a letter from the deputy minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation, requesting the OPCW director-general to 'dispatch Technical Assistance experts to the Russian Federation for a visit to provide technical assistance in accordance with Article VIII, paragraph 38(e) of the Convention,'" Tarabrin said.The 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held in The Hague from July 8 to 11.

