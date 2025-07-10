International
UN Human Rights Mission Head Slams Israel-Backed US Sanctions On Albanese
UN Human Rights Mission Head Slams Israel-Backed US Sanctions On Albanese
Haitham Abou Said, head of the UN Human Rights Council Mission in Geneva, has criticized recent US sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese:
“These sanctions undermine international human rights law, especially Articles 18 and 19, but the US is politicizing decisions — particularly regarding Israel — ensuring no limits on Israel’s actions by other countries or organizations," he tells Sputnik"Silencing voices in the UN, the highest international platform, is unacceptable and sends a negative signal to the UN, its staff, and all international organizations, including the EU and Arab League."“I stand in solidarity with my colleague and will call for an urgent meeting to address US actions threatening an international rapporteur who has done nothing but speak the truth.”
UN Human Rights Mission Head Slams Israel-Backed US Sanctions On Albanese

15:05 GMT 10.07.2025
Haitham Abou Said, head of the UN Human Rights Council Mission in Geneva, has criticized recent US sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese:
"Washington’s decision aims to reinforce its control over international decisions, demanding that everything it says must be followed. This contradicts the very values and principles the US was founded on, including freedom of opinion, expression, and thought."
“These sanctions undermine international human rights law, especially Articles 18 and 19, but the US is politicizing decisions — particularly regarding Israel — ensuring no limits on Israel’s actions by other countries or organizations," he tells Sputnik
"Silencing voices in the UN, the highest international platform, is unacceptable and sends a negative signal to the UN, its staff, and all international organizations, including the EU and Arab League."
“I stand in solidarity with my colleague and will call for an urgent meeting to address US actions threatening an international rapporteur who has done nothing but speak the truth.”
