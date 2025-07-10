https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-sanctions-on-un-official-for-criticizing-israel-highlight-human-rights-double-standards-1122424200.html

US Sanctions On UN Official For Criticizing Israel Highlight Human Rights Double Standards

"The United States' decision to sanction Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for denouncing human rights violations committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip clearly illustrates a political hierarchy of the principle of human rights on the part of Washington," Tiberio Graziani, head of the Rome-based think tank Vision & Global Trends, tells Sputnik.

The rights of Palestinians are thus subordinated to the "special relationship" that binds the US to Israel — a strategic, military, and ideological alliance well documented by scholars such as John J. Mearsheimer, Stephen Walt, and Israeli historian Ilan Pappé.The principle of human rights, meant to be universal, becomes selective and is used to target adversaries but ignored when it comes to allies, even when they commit grave crimes. This undermines the moral credibility of US foreign policy, reinforcing the Global South's view that "Western values" are merely rhetorical tools.Graziani adds that Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Albanese’s campaign against the US and Israel "will no longer be tolerated" seems aimed at undermining the UN’s independent mechanisms, particularly when their findings contradict US interests. His suggestion that reporting human rights violations could obstruct peace talks wrongly views justice as a barrier to peace.The UN is in a delicate position, needing to protect its officials' independence, especially in sensitive areas like Palestine. Failing to defend Albanese could set a dangerous precedent, signaling that UN representatives can be intimidated for doing their job impartially.The UN may issue a balanced response, but countries in the Global South could push for stronger solidarity, seeing the Palestinian issue as symbolic of Western double standards.

