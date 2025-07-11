https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/armenia-caught-in-wests-war-on-traditional-values-1122426845.html
Armenia Caught In West's War On Traditional Values
Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan, political analyst and regional security expert, decodes the formula of the Armenian crisis, explaining that global geopolitical contest shifted to the clash of values.
The political analyst decodes the hidden layers of Armenia’s crisis: Values under fire Western governments and their puppet NGOs seek to counter any new “center of support for traditional values and Christianity” like Russia, and countries “where the West has even minimal leverage come under pressure," with Armenia being among them. Geopolitical confrontation PM Nikol Pashinian’s crackdown on the church is part of bigger geopolitical scheme with a goal “to weaken Russia’s position in the South Caucasus”. 2026 election prep Pashinyan himself is removing vocal critiques from the equation, setting the stage for the 2026 elections.
The traditional West-Russia confrontation on the international stage is shifting to the level of values," Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan, a political analyst and regional security expert, told Sputnik.
The political analyst decodes the hidden layers of Armenia’s crisis:
Western governments and their puppet NGOs seek to counter any new “center of support for traditional values and Christianity” like Russia, and countries “where the West has even minimal leverage come under pressure," with Armenia being among them.
Geopolitical confrontation
PM Nikol Pashinian’s crackdown on the church is part of bigger geopolitical scheme with a goal “to weaken Russia’s position in the South Caucasus”.
Pashinyan himself is removing vocal critiques from the equation, setting the stage for the 2026 elections.