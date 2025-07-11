International
Israel Believes Some of Iran's Enriched Uranium Survived But not Concerned Over That - Reports
Israel Believes Some of Iran's Enriched Uranium Survived But not Concerned Over That - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel believes that some of the Iranian enriched uranium has survived the US and Israeli attacks, but is not concerned over that, The New York Times reported.
A senior Israeli official reportedly said that the country was not concerned about this fact, as any Iranian attempt to recover the enriched uranium would be detected and result in new Israeli attacks on the Iranian facilities. According to The New York Times, the US, UK and EU intelligence services do not believe that Iran will try to rebuild its huge nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz. Instead of that, Tehran is likely to develop its nuclear program via many dispersed small workshops. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days, the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
Israel Believes Some of Iran's Enriched Uranium Survived But not Concerned Over That - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel believes that some of the Iranian enriched uranium has survived the US and Israeli attacks, but is not concerned over that, The New York Times reported.
A senior Israeli official reportedly said that the country was not concerned about this fact, as any Iranian attempt to recover the enriched uranium would be detected and result in new Israeli attacks on the Iranian facilities.
According to The New York Times, the US, UK and EU intelligence services do not believe that Iran will try to rebuild its huge nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz. Instead of that, Tehran is likely to develop its nuclear program via many dispersed small workshops.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days, the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
