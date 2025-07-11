https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/israel-believes-some-of-irans-enriched-uranium-survived-but-not-concerned-over-that---reports-1122425485.html

Israel Believes Some of Iran's Enriched Uranium Survived But not Concerned Over That - Reports

Israel Believes Some of Iran's Enriched Uranium Survived But not Concerned Over That - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel believes that some of the Iranian enriched uranium has survived the US and Israeli attacks, but is not concerned over that, The New York Times reported.

2025-07-11T04:31+0000

2025-07-11T04:31+0000

2025-07-11T04:31+0000

world

donald trump

israel

iran

iran-israel row

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

us-iran relations

israel defense forces (idf)

iran nuclear deal

iran nuclear dossier

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122351713_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ea768da0f6cef7a23a1c4750ae3fb3f6.jpg

A senior Israeli official reportedly said that the country was not concerned about this fact, as any Iranian attempt to recover the enriched uranium would be detected and result in new Israeli attacks on the Iranian facilities. According to The New York Times, the US, UK and EU intelligence services do not believe that Iran will try to rebuild its huge nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz. Instead of that, Tehran is likely to develop its nuclear program via many dispersed small workshops. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days, the parties exchanged strikes. On June 22, the United States joined Israel's bombing campaign and struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/irans-nuclear-program-impossible-to-end-by-military-means--iaea-chief-1122418181.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear program, nuclear weapons, un security council, emergency meeting, iran's drone, missile attack on israel, iran's operation, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, strike on israel, retaliatory attack, iran's airborne strike, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, israeli response, ww3, wwiii. wordl war three