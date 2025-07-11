International
The US plan to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine is a business, and it will not change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities

11:19 GMT 11.07.2025
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US plan to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine is a business, and it will not change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This is a business, the order of addition does not change the sum. Ukraine is still being pumped with weapons," Peskov told reporters, commenting on US plans to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine.
