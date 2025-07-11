https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/kremlin-labels-us-arms-sales-to-nato-members-for-ukraine-as-just-business-1122427154.html
Kremlin Labels US Arms Sales to NATO Members for Ukraine as Just ‘Business’
Kremlin Labels US Arms Sales to NATO Members for Ukraine as Just ‘Business’
Sputnik International
The US plan to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine is a business, and it will not change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2025-07-11T11:19+0000
2025-07-11T11:19+0000
2025-07-11T11:19+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
nato
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/russia-to-consider-uk-france-nuclear-deal-in-military-strategy-1122424741.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d728ad1c5c9dc6c77fc8f4bd1ad0d4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
Kremlin Labels US Arms Sales to NATO Members for Ukraine as Just ‘Business’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US plan to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine is a business, and it will not change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This is a business, the order of addition does not change the sum. Ukraine is still being pumped with weapons," Peskov told reporters, commenting on US plans to sell weapons to NATO countries for supplies to Ukraine.