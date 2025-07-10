International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/russia-to-consider-uk-france-nuclear-deal-in-military-strategy-1122424741.html
Russia to Consider UK-France Nuclear Deal in Military Strategy
Russia to Consider UK-France Nuclear Deal in Military Strategy
Sputnik International
Russia will take onto account in its military planning the UK-France nuclear cooperation agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2025-07-10T15:40+0000
2025-07-10T15:40+0000
military
russia
nato
united kingdom (uk)
france
sergey ryabkov
nuclear deterrence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122014740_0:108:3257:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8931d5c07a34b4b7bac794cf0dc6b1.jpg
On Wednesday the UK government said that France and the UK would sign a declaration stating that the two countries' nuclear deterrents could be "coordinated" while remaining independent. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders, the official said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/george-galloway-uk-troops-use-as-nuclear-tripwire-in-ukraine-would-constitute-national-suicide-1122023806.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122014740_263:0:2992:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2976126988454cc55abab91ec97e5c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military strategy, nuclear deterrence, russian nukes
russian military strategy, nuclear deterrence, russian nukes

Russia to Consider UK-France Nuclear Deal in Military Strategy

15:40 GMT 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankAn autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
An autonomous launcher of the Yars PGRK on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take onto account in its military planning the UK-France nuclear cooperation agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday the UK government said that France and the UK would sign a declaration stating that the two countries' nuclear deterrents could be "coordinated" while remaining independent.
"All this fits into the general anti-Russian outline of NATO policy, so now, when this kind of interaction is being formalized and put on a stable solid basis, we will take this matter into account not only politically, but also in our military planning," Ryabkov told reporters.
Interview with George Galloway - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
Analysis
George Galloway: UK Troops' Use as Nuclear Tripwire in Ukraine Would Constitute 'National Suicide'
11 May, 04:39 GMT
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders, the official said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала