Russia to Consider UK-France Nuclear Deal in Military Strategy

Russia will take onto account in its military planning the UK-France nuclear cooperation agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday the UK government said that France and the UK would sign a declaration stating that the two countries' nuclear deterrents could be "coordinated" while remaining independent. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders, the official said.

