Russia to Consider UK-France Nuclear Deal in Military Strategy
Russia will take onto account in its military planning the UK-France nuclear cooperation agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday the UK government said that France and the UK would sign a declaration stating that the two countries' nuclear deterrents could be "coordinated" while remaining independent. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders, the official said.
On Wednesday the UK government said that France and the UK
would sign a declaration stating that the two countries' nuclear deterrents could be "coordinated" while remaining independent.
"All this fits into the general anti-Russian outline of NATO policy, so now, when this kind of interaction is being formalized and put on a stable solid basis, we will take this matter into account not only politically, but also in our military planning," Ryabkov told reporters.
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders, the official said.