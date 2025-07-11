https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/moldovan-parliament-concludes-term-but-continues-to-perform-some-functions-1122428383.html

Moldovan Parliament Concludes Term, But Continues to Perform Some Functions

The current Moldovan parliament is ending its term, but will continue to carry out a number of functions until future elections, the parliament said on Friday.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are to be held on September 28. The electoral blocs can submit documents for registration starting from June 20. The deadline expires on August 13. The pre-election campaigning period begins on August 29, and posters, rallies, social media posts, radio and television advertisements are allowed from that day on. The campaign continues until September 26 inclusive.

