Moldovan Parliament Concludes Term, But Continues to Perform Some Functions
CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The current Moldovan parliament is ending its term, but will continue to carry out a number of functions until future elections, the parliament said on Friday.
"The term in office of the 11th convocation parliament commences on election day, July 11, 2021, and expires after a four-year term. Until the newly appointed parliament's first legal session, the legislature body will be able to fully exercise the functions of representation, control and internal organization. The legislative function is to be carried out to a limited extent and will be limited to the adoption of ordinary laws, resolutions and simple resolutions," the parliament said in a statement.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova are to be held on September 28. The electoral blocs can submit documents for registration starting from June 20. The deadline expires on August 13. The pre-election campaigning period begins on August 29, and posters, rallies, social media posts, radio and television advertisements are allowed from that day on. The campaign continues until September 26 inclusive.