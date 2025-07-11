International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/nato-will-pay-for-us-weapons-designed-to-be-supplied-to-ukraine---trump-1122425333.html
NATO Will Pay for US Weapons Designed to Be Supplied to Ukraine - Trump
NATO Will Pay for US Weapons Designed to Be Supplied to Ukraine - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said NATO, whose member Washington is, will pay for American weapons that the alliance will subsequently supply to Ukraine.
2025-07-11T04:18+0000
2025-07-11T04:18+0000
world
us
donald trump
ukraine
nato
friedrich merz
proxy war
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121739545_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_26b3706c0cba90c3eee190b372783481.jpg
“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons,” Trump told NBC News. He said the agreement was reached at a NATO summit in June. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously announced his readiness to purchase Patriot missile systems from the United States for their transfer to Ukraine. He discussed it with Trump, but there is no final decision yet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-supplies-ukraine-with-artillery-shells-mobile-rocket-artillery-missiles---reports-1122421476.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/04/1121739545_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95a362967d2a5df7768173b0cd42c97a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, ukraine proxy war, nato proxy war
us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, ukraine proxy war, nato proxy war

NATO Will Pay for US Weapons Designed to Be Supplied to Ukraine - Trump

04:18 GMT 11.07.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said NATO, whose member Washington is, will pay for American weapons that the alliance will subsequently supply to Ukraine.
“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons,” Trump told NBC News.
He said the agreement was reached at a NATO summit in June.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously announced his readiness to purchase Patriot missile systems from the United States for their transfer to Ukraine. He discussed it with Trump, but there is no final decision yet.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
World
US Supplies Ukraine With Artillery Shells, Mobile Rocket Artillery Missiles - Reports
Yesterday, 04:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала