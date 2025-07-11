https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/nato-will-pay-for-us-weapons-designed-to-be-supplied-to-ukraine---trump-1122425333.html

NATO Will Pay for US Weapons Designed to Be Supplied to Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said NATO, whose member Washington is, will pay for American weapons that the alliance will subsequently supply to Ukraine.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons,” Trump told NBC News. He said the agreement was reached at a NATO summit in June. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously announced his readiness to purchase Patriot missile systems from the United States for their transfer to Ukraine. He discussed it with Trump, but there is no final decision yet.

