US Supplies Ukraine With Artillery Shells, Mobile Rocket Artillery Missiles - Reports
The United States is delivering to Ukraine artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles, Reuters reported, citing two US officials.
In particular, Kiev gets 155-mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles. The number of shells and missiles transferred to Ukraine is not specified. On June 30, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed to the media that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that US stock was running low. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US would supply Kiev with "some more weapons," but he did not clarify what his administration planned to send or whether Patriot missiles would be included. He later said the US would send some "defensive" weapons to Ukraine.
