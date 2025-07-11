https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/talks-or-not-russia-calls-for-continued-diplomacy-with-us--1122426105.html

Talks or Not? Russia Calls For Continued Diplomacy With US

Talks or Not? Russia Calls For Continued Diplomacy With US

Sputnik International

A new round of Russia-US consultations on diplomatic “irritants” may take place before the end of summer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

2025-07-11T07:08+0000

2025-07-11T07:08+0000

2025-07-11T07:08+0000

world

russia

us

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg

Commenting on the lack of clarity after the second round of talks in Istanbul wrapped up back in April, the diplomat stressed that Russia doesn’t want the pause between the rounds to drag on.He added that a new prisoner exchange between Russia and the US may take place soon, but the exact dates are unclear.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/fm-lavrov-says-confirmed-russias-position-on-ukraine-settlement-at-meeting-with-rubio-1122426000.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us relations, russia's foreign policy, russian politics, russian diplomacy