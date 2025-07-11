International
Talks or Not? Russia Calls For Continued Diplomacy With US
Talks or Not? Russia Calls For Continued Diplomacy With US
A new round of Russia-US consultations on diplomatic “irritants” may take place before the end of summer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
Commenting on the lack of clarity after the second round of talks in Istanbul wrapped up back in April, the diplomat stressed that Russia doesn’t want the pause between the rounds to drag on.He added that a new prisoner exchange between Russia and the US may take place soon, but the exact dates are unclear.
Talks or Not? Russia Calls For Continued Diplomacy With US

A new round of Russia-US consultations on diplomatic “irritants” may take place before the end of summer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
Commenting on the lack of clarity after the second round of talks in Istanbul wrapped up back in April, the diplomat stressed that Russia doesn’t want the pause between the rounds to drag on.
“We have a real agenda with the Americans. […] Up until now, the dialogue has been fairly constructive and mutually engaged. But if the pause drags on, that’s a sign that some issues will remain unresolved, so it’s necessary to make a decision,” Ryabkov emphasized.
He added that a new prisoner exchange between Russia and the US may take place soon, but the exact dates are unclear.
