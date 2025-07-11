https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/uks-f-35-fleet-mission-ready-in-theory-grounded-in-reality-1122428480.html
UK's F-35 Fleet: Mission-Ready in Theory, Grounded in Reality
The UK air force's F-35 fighter jets are capable of carrying out only a third of the number of missions set by the defense ministry's target due to a shortage of engineers, spare parts and metal corrosion, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) showed on Friday.
In particular, between October 2024 and January 2025, the F-35 fleet had aircraft "unavailable to perform any missions" as they were undergoing maintenance. The report concluded that the problems with combat capability were driven by slow maintenance activity and a lack of spare parts, as well as an emerging issue with higher corrosion than expected in maritime environments. The NAO also found issues with the arsenal of missiles for fighter jets. Due to delays in installation, the F-35s are currently armed only with bombs, which significantly reduces their combat capability and "stealth" capabilities against the enemy. The UK began purchasing F-35 fighter jets in 2012 and intended to purchase only 138 aircraft. At the moment, agreements already concluded with the United States involve the purchase of 48 aircraft, of which 38 are already in service with the UK air force. In July, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced that London would purchase 12 US F-35 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The new fighters are to be used in the NATO missions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK air force's F-35 fighter jets are capable of carrying out only a third of the number of missions set by the defense ministry's target due to a shortage of engineers, spare parts and metal corrosion, a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) showed on Friday.
"The MoD [Ministry of Defense] has not been able to sustainably deliver its targets for aircraft availability, resulting in flying hours that were below its requirements for pilots. In 2024 the UK F-35 fleet had a mission capable rate (defined as the ability of an aircraft to perform at least one of its seven possible required missions) which was approximately half of the MoD’s target. It had a full mission capable rate, (defined as the ability of an F-35 aircraft to perform all its required missions) which was approximately one-third of the MoD’s target," the report said.
In particular, between October 2024 and January 2025, the F-35 fleet had aircraft "unavailable to perform any missions" as they were undergoing maintenance.
The report concluded that the problems with combat capability were driven by slow maintenance activity and a lack of spare parts, as well as an emerging issue with higher corrosion than expected in maritime environments.
The NAO also found issues with the arsenal of missiles for fighter jets. Due to delays in installation, the F-35s are currently armed only with bombs, which significantly reduces their combat capability and "stealth" capabilities against the enemy.
The UK began purchasing F-35 fighter jets in 2012 and intended to purchase only 138 aircraft. At the moment, agreements already concluded with the United States involve the purchase of 48 aircraft, of which 38 are already in service with the UK air force. In July, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced that London would purchase 12 US F-35 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The new fighters are to be used in the NATO missions.