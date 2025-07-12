https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/boris-johnson-calls-macron-evil-genius-behind-migrant-crisis-1122429864.html
Boris Johnson Calls Macron ‘Evil Genius’ Behind Migrant Crisis
Boris Johnson Calls Macron ‘Evil Genius’ Behind Migrant Crisis
Sputnik International
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of orchestrating the migrant crisis that the United Kingdom is struggling with.
2025-07-12T09:01+0000
2025-07-12T09:01+0000
2025-07-12T09:01+0000
world
boris johnson
emmanuel macron
united kingdom (uk)
france
european union (eu)
britain
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102500268_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6c80ef518755b0df1f8a65cc395012b7.jpg
"Yes, folks, there is one ultimate beneficiary of this whole nightmare, and that is Emmanuel Macron of France. As he made clear during his press conference with [UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, the French president is blatantly using this crisis to make a political point – namely that Brexit Britain has been unable to control its borders," Johnson wrote in a Friday article for the Daily Mail newspaper. Johnson claimed that all of the illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom have been "recruited by Macron," who is "the evil genius orchestrating this daily humiliation of the British state." The former UK prime minister pointed out that the influx of illegal immigrants in the UK has gone up over 40% on last year. On Tuesday, the UK government said that some 20,000 illegal migrants reached the shores of the United Kingdom through the English Channel in the first six months of this year, hitting a record high. In 2024, about 13,500 migrants reached the country during this period. In May, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called on the country's authorities to declare a national security emergency in the English Channel due to the influx of undocumented migrants. Undocumented migrants often resort to any means necessary to reach the UK and obtain refugee status, which provides access to financial benefits and social welfare. The total number of migrants who arrived in the UK in 2022 reached a record high of over 45,700. In 2024, more than 36,800 migrants arrived in the country via the English Channel by boat. The UK government spends millions of pounds daily to house refugees in hotels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/boris-johnson-20-macron-grumbles-over-putins-ceasefire-initiative-1122028906.html
united kingdom (uk)
france
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102500268_0:0:2665:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_a41ee912a2eb3e2c8f4c972302519ff8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
boris johnson, french president emmanuel macron, united kingdom
boris johnson, french president emmanuel macron, united kingdom
Boris Johnson Calls Macron ‘Evil Genius’ Behind Migrant Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of orchestrating the migrant crisis that the United Kingdom is struggling with.
"Yes, folks, there is one ultimate beneficiary of this whole nightmare, and that is Emmanuel Macron of France. As he made clear during his press conference with [UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, the French president is blatantly using this crisis to make a political point – namely that Brexit Britain has been unable to control its borders," Johnson wrote in a Friday article for the Daily Mail newspaper.
Johnson claimed
that all of the illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom have been "recruited by Macron," who is "the evil genius orchestrating this daily humiliation of the British state."
The former UK prime minister pointed out that the influx of illegal immigrants in the UK has gone up over 40% on last year.
"He [Macron] will keep sending them over the Channel in boat after boat until we accept his ridiculous and insulting assertion: that the British people are fools, that they swallowed a lie, and the whole problem of illegal migration is now so bad that we might as well concede that Brexit was a mistake and a delusion, and get back into the EU," Johnson wrote.
On Tuesday, the UK government said that some 20,000 illegal migrants reached the shores of the United Kingdom through the English Channel in the first six months of this year, hitting a record high. In 2024, about 13,500 migrants reached the country during this period.
In May, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called on the country's authorities to declare a national security emergency in the English Channel due to the influx of undocumented migrants.
Undocumented migrants often resort to any means necessary to reach the UK and obtain refugee status, which provides access to financial benefits and social welfare. The total number of migrants who arrived in the UK in 2022 reached a record high of over 45,700. In 2024, more than 36,800 migrants arrived in the country via the English Channel by boat. The UK government spends millions of pounds daily to house refugees in hotels.