Iran's Foreign Minister Says Risk of Radioactive Dispersion Remains After Israel's Attacks

The risk of radioactive material dispersion near Iran’s nuclear facilities and the detonation of munitions left from the recent Iran-Israel conflict is "serious," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, adding that this issue has affected Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Our [Iranian] nuclear facilities have been subjected to a military attack. Currently, proximity to these facilities poses various dangers. The risk of radioactive material dispersion is serious... [and] the risk of the explosion of munitions left from the war [with Israel]," the minister said at a meeting with diplomatic representatives of several countries at Iran's Foreign Ministry. It is necessary to address the issue related to national security regarding whether IAEA inspectors can approach Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as the issue of their own safety, the minister added. Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA "will assume a new form," he said.In late June, the Guardian Council of Iran had approved a bill suspending cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

