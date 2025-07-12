https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russian-gold-diamond-titanium-mining-companies-awaiting-entry-to-saudi-market-1122428936.html
Russian Gold, Diamond, Titanium Mining Companies Awaiting Entry to Saudi Market
Leading Russian gold, diamond and titanium mining companies are eagerly awaiting entry into the market of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said in an interview with Sputnik.
"I held a series of meetings with the largest companies in the diamond, titanium and gold mining sectors. All Russian companies are eagerly awaiting entry into the market [of Saudi Arabia]," Al-Khorayef said.The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia led the Kingdom’s delegation at the "Innoprom-2025" exhibition, where Saudi Arabia participated as a partner country. This exhibition is considered an important international platform for finding new partners and investors, as well as one of the key tools for exporting Russian industrial products. In 2025, the event's theme was "Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough." During his speech at the plenary session, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin supported the idea of holding an off-site edition of the exhibition in the Kingdom.
