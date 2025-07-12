https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russian-gold-diamond-titanium-mining-companies-awaiting-entry-to-saudi-market-1122428936.html

Russian Gold, Diamond, Titanium Mining Companies Awaiting Entry to Saudi Market

Russian Gold, Diamond, Titanium Mining Companies Awaiting Entry to Saudi Market

Sputnik International

Leading Russian gold, diamond and titanium mining companies are eagerly awaiting entry into the market of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-07-12T05:40+0000

2025-07-12T05:40+0000

2025-07-12T05:40+0000

world

mikhail mishustin

saudi arabia

russia

gold

mining

mining industry

gold mining

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116145294_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_10129642d29f474b6dc46e131f69324e.jpg

"I held a series of meetings with the largest companies in the diamond, titanium and gold mining sectors. All Russian companies are eagerly awaiting entry into the market [of Saudi Arabia]," Al-Khorayef said.The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia led the Kingdom’s delegation at the "Innoprom-2025" exhibition, where Saudi Arabia participated as a partner country. This exhibition is considered an important international platform for finding new partners and investors, as well as one of the key tools for exporting Russian industrial products. In 2025, the event's theme was "Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough." During his speech at the plenary session, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin supported the idea of holding an off-site edition of the exhibition in the Kingdom.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/bye-bye-dollar-hello-gold-1121859559.html

saudi arabia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold, diamond and titanium mining companies, market of saudi arabia, mining companies