Tensions Rise at DOJ: FBI Chiefs Consider Exit Over Bondi’s Mishandling of Epstein Case

FBI Director Kash Patel is considering leaving the post if FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino leaves his position, both dissatisfied with Attorney General Pam Bondi, media reported, citing a source close to the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Semafor news portal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Bongino was considering leaving his post over Bondi's handling of the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein. In an earlier post, Olohan said, citing a source close to Bongino, that "it’s either him [Bongino] or Pam Bondi, and that he won’t stay at FBI if she stays at DOJ." Earlier this week, media reported that supporters of US President Donald Trump were angry that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the DOJ found no evidence that Epstein kept a so-called client list and were calling on Bondi to resign. The FBI and the DOJ have issued a joint statement claiming that Epstein, who was charged with sexual exploitation of minors, was not involved in blackmail of influential people and did not have a client list at all. However, in February, Bondi stated in an interview with Fox News that the list was "sitting on her desk to review". On Tuesday, Bondi said she wasn't referring to the client list, but to the case files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to engage other people in trafficking. Prosecutors said that Epstein had sexual relations with dozens of underage girls he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005. He assigned some of his victims to serve as recruiters to bring in new girls. Some victims were as young as 14 years old. Epstein was found dead in his cell in a New York prison in July 2019 that year. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

