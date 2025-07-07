FBI, US Department of Justice Believe Epstein Not Killed, Had No Client List - Reports

International
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice believe that US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with the sexual exploitation of minors, did not blackmail influential people, did not have a client list at all, and was not killed, but committed suicide, the Axios portal reported, citing an internal memo.
The document published by the FBI and DOJ argues that further disclosure of information on Epstein's case would be inappropriate because it could expose innocent people to "criminal charges." The publication noted that the Trump administration has officially denied conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein case and death for the first time. In early June, during a public conflict with Trump, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on X that the materials of the Epstein case, who had been accused of sex trafficking and crimes against minors, were not being published because they allegedly involved the incumbent US president. However, he later deleted the post with that statement.In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation, which carries a prison sentence of up to 40 years, and conspiracy to engage in such trafficking — up to five years in prison. According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he assigned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's arraignment, ruled that he be kept in custody and not released on bail. In late July of that year, it was reported that Epstein had been found in a jail cell "semi-conscious" and had later died. The investigation revealed that he had committed suicide.
FBI, US Department of Justice Believe Epstein Not Killed, Had No Client List - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice believe that US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with the sexual exploitation of minors, did not blackmail influential people, did not have a client list at all, and was not killed, but committed suicide, according to a newly released memo.
The document published by the FBI and DOJ argues that further disclosure of information on Epstein's case would be inappropriate because it could expose innocent people to "criminal charges."
The publication noted that the Trump administration has officially denied conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein case and death for the first time.
In early June, during a public conflict with Trump, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on X that the materials of the Epstein case, who had been accused of sex trafficking and crimes against minors, were not being published because they allegedly involved the incumbent US president. However, he later deleted the post with that statement.
In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation, which carries a prison sentence of up to 40 years, and conspiracy to engage in such trafficking — up to five years in prison. According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he assigned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's arraignment, ruled that he be kept in custody and not released on bail. In late July of that year, it was reported that Epstein had been found in a jail cell "semi-conscious" and had later died. The investigation revealed that he had committed suicide.
