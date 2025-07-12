https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/us-to-impose-30-tariffs-on-mexico-eu-starting-from-august-1-1122431679.html
US President Donald Trump on Saturday sent trade letters to Mexico and the European Union, announcing that they will be subjected to a 30% tariff on exports to the United States.
"Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Mexico a Tariff of 30% on Mexican products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade higher Tariffs
will be subject to that higher Tariff... If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge," Trump said in a letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
A similar letter was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, indicating that 30% is "far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity" between the US and the EU.
Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU remains ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1, but will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests.
Von der Leyen added that a 30% tariff on EU exports would harm key transatlantic supply chains and negatively impact businesses, consumers, and patients on both sides.