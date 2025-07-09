US to Impose 30% Tariff on Algeria, Libya, Iraq Starting from August 1
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent trade letters to Algeria, Libya, and Iraq, announcing that the countries will be subjected to a 30% tariff on exports to the United States.
"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Iraq a Tariff of only 30% on any and all Iraqi products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 30% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country," Trump said in a letter to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.
In his letters to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Libya's Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, the US president warned that if their countries decide to raise their tariffs on US goods in retaliation, Washington will add the same tariff on top of the announced 30%.
The United States will begin charging Moldova a trade tariff of 25% starting August 1, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.
"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Moldova a Tariff of only 25% on any and all Moldovan products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump added that if Moldova decides to raise its tariffs on US goods in retaliation, he will increase the 25% tariff by the same amount.
The United States will impose a 20% tariff on all imports from the Philippines and a 25% tariff on imports from Brunei starting from August 1, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge the Philippines a Tariff of only 20% on any and all Philippine products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs," Trump said in a letter to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. he published on Truth Social.
In a similar letter to Brunei, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from the Asian country.