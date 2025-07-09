https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/us-to-impose-30-tariff-on-algeria-libya-iraq-starting-from-august-1---1122419134.html

US to Impose 30% Tariff on Algeria, Libya, Iraq Starting from August 1

US to Impose 30% Tariff on Algeria, Libya, Iraq Starting from August 1

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent trade letters to Algeria, Libya, and Iraq, announcing that the countries will be subjected to a 30% tariff on exports to the United States.

2025-07-09T16:35+0000

2025-07-09T16:35+0000

2025-07-09T16:35+0000

world

us

donald trump

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9bbec85a7bcb1e729bccd37a9ae2ff2a.jpg

In his letters to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Libya's Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, the US president warned that if their countries decide to raise their tariffs on US goods in retaliation, Washington will add the same tariff on top of the announced 30%.The United States will begin charging Moldova a trade tariff of 25% starting August 1, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.Trump added that if Moldova decides to raise its tariffs on US goods in retaliation, he will increase the 25% tariff by the same amount.The United States will impose a 20% tariff on all imports from the Philippines and a 25% tariff on imports from Brunei starting from August 1, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.In a similar letter to Brunei, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from the Asian country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/us-tariffs-on-asean-states-likely-to-hurt-american-consumers-more-than-help-them---expert-1122416811.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/us-announces-sweeping-tariffs-on-14-nations-1122414654.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump tarifss, trump trade war, trump tariff wars