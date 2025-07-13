https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/kim-jong-un-confirms-north-koreas-support-for-russias-measures-to-resolve-ukraine-crisis-1122432207.html
Kim Jong Un Confirms North Korea's Support for Russia's Measures to Resolve Ukraine Crisis
During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed Pyongyang's readiness to support the Russian authorities' measures to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un once again expressed North Korea's readiness to continue to unconditionally support all measures by the Russian leadership to exclusively fundamentally resolve the situation in Ukraine in accordance with the spirit of the interstate treaty between North Korea and Russia," the agency said. Kim Jong Un stressed that Pyongyang and Moscow shared opinions on all strategic issues in accordance with the level of allied relations, in his opinion, this demonstrates the high strategic level of relations between the countries. According to the KCNA, during the meeting with Lavrov, the North Korean leader asked to convey warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov and Kim had met during the Russian foreign minister's visit to that country.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed Pyongyang's readiness to support the Russian authorities' measures to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un once again expressed North Korea's readiness to continue to unconditionally support all measures by the Russian leadership to exclusively fundamentally resolve the situation in Ukraine in accordance with the spirit of the interstate treaty between North Korea and Russia,
" the agency said.
Kim Jong Un stressed that Pyongyang and Moscow shared opinions on all strategic issues in accordance with the level of allied relations, in his opinion, this demonstrates the high strategic level of relations between the countries. According to the KCNA, during the meeting with Lavrov, the North Korean leader asked to convey warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov and Kim had met during the Russian foreign minister's visit to that country.