Missed Chances: Trump Failed to Capitalize After Attempted Assassination

US President Donald Trump in the first months of his administration has missed most of the opportunities that he gained as a result of the assassination attempt last July, former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

"I do believe that the assassination attempt did result in Trump gaining support or strengthening existing support. While it gave him an opportunity to reshape his campaign and subsequent presidency, I think much of that opportunity has been lost due to his actions in the aftermath and in his administration," Rasmussen said. Rasmussen pointed out that many Americans still express a positive opinion regarding Trump’s performance, and he has the capability to connect with people. Trump said in late June that being president is a risky job, and if he had known that beforehand, he might have thought twice about running for office. On July 13, 2024, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing an audience member behind the Republican and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper shot back at Crooks, fatally injuring him. In September, US Secret Service agents arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh as he was waiting in a sniper's nest near where Trump was playing golf.

