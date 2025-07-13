https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/putin-says-uk-france-still-blame-russia-for-collapse-of-their-colonial-empires-1122433474.html
The United Kingdom and France blame Russia for the dissolution of their colonial empires and have retained this historical resentment to this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Some former colonial empires – Great Britain, France – hold us responsible for the collapse of their colonial empires. And this historical memory, this historical negativity still remain, I can see it, oddly enough," Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview published on Sunday. The Russian president said that he could see it in certain small things that sometimes are amusing to observe.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and France blame Russia for the dissolution of their colonial empires and have retained this historical resentment to this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Some former colonial empires – Great Britain, France – hold us responsible for the collapse of their colonial empires
. And this historical memory, this historical negativity still remain, I can see it, oddly enough," Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview published on Sunday.
The Russian president said that he could see it in certain small things that sometimes are amusing to observe.
"But the thing is that after World War 2, the United States, alongside the Soviet Union by the way, worked to some extent to dismantle these empires. They worked to assist colonies in gaining their independence and sovereignty," Putin said.