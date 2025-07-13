https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/us-secret-service-agents-promoted-not-punished-after-trump-assassination-attepmt-1122432650.html

US Secret Service Agents Promoted, Not Punished, After Trump Assassination Attepmt

US Secret Service Agents Promoted, Not Punished, After Trump Assassination Attepmt

US Secret Service agents were barely punished after assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump in July 2024 in Pennsylvania, some were even promoted, media reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Earlier, ABC reported, citing an unnamed US official, that the US Secret Service had suspended six of its agents due to violations in their work, which resulted in assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, when he was running for a second term. According to CNN, "a dozen" current and former federal law enforcement officials and lawmakers described a general lack of accountability, particularly from senior Secret Service officials and the agents assigned to Trump at the Butler rally in July. Other unnamed sources told CNN that the majority of the disciplinary action had been taken against agents in the Secret Service's Pittsburgh office, which many said left the department feeling singled out as a scapegoat for the failures of departments "higher up." Outside the Pittsburgh office, only one low-level member of Trump's security detail and one sniper who were deployed that day have been suspended, the broadcaster said. CNN reported that at least two of the six Secret Service agents suspended over the assassination attempt on Trump had filed appeals to challenge the agency's decision. An unnamed source told the channel that no Secret Service employee had yet completed any disciplinary action. According to sources, a number of high-ranking officials have left the Secret Service in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania in July, fueling concerns about a potential "brain drain" within the agency. The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13, 2024, during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear, one member of the audience was killed, and two others were injured. The Secret Service reported that it had killed the suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had fired several shots toward the stage. He was hiding on the roof of an industrial building some 100 meters from the stage, outside the area where the event was being held. US Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign amid criticism of the agency's failure. An independent commission investigating the July assassination attempt found multiple failures at the Secret Service that led to the attack not being thwarted. After taking office in January, Trump appointed a new Secret Service chief, Sean Curran, an agent who had protected him during the Butler assassination attempt.

