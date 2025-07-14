International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/macron-projects-75bln-defense-budget-for-france-by-2027-1122435129.html
Macron Projects $75Bln Defense Budget for France by 2027
Macron Projects $75Bln Defense Budget for France by 2027
Sputnik International
France's military budget will increase to 64 billion euros ($74.8 billion) in 2027, doubling since 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
2025-07-14T05:31+0000
2025-07-14T05:31+0000
military
emmanuel macron
donald trump
france
nato
military budget
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg
"In 2017, the military budget was 32 billion euros. According to our law on military planning, we agreed to double it by 2030. But we will do it by 2027. This will be a new historic effort. By 2027, our military budget will double to 64 billion euros," Macron said in his annual address to the French armed forces on the eve of the national holiday, Bastille Day, on July 14, which was broadcast on the official Elysee Palace account on X. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/trumps-defense-budget-proposal-to-russia--china-aims-to-give-us-military-edge--ex-us-marine-1121601199.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b3b23e76d6fb03cd7dc872b220350c55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
macron projects, france's military budget, french president emmanuel macron,
macron projects, france's military budget, french president emmanuel macron,

Macron Projects $75Bln Defense Budget for France by 2027

05:31 GMT 14.07.2025
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France’s military budget will rise to 64 billion euros ($74.8 billion) by 2027—double the level in 2017—French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday.
"In 2017, the military budget was 32 billion euros. According to our law on military planning, we agreed to double it by 2030. But we will do it by 2027. This will be a new historic effort. By 2027, our military budget will double to 64 billion euros," Macron said in his annual address to the French armed forces on the eve of the national holiday, Bastille Day, on July 14, which was broadcast on the official Elysee Palace account on X.
Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2025
Analysis
Trump’s Defense Budget Proposal to Russia & China Aims to Give US Military Edge – Ex-US Marine
26 February, 12:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала