Macron Projects $75Bln Defense Budget for France by 2027
France's military budget will increase to 64 billion euros ($74.8 billion) in 2027, doubling since 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"In 2017, the military budget was 32 billion euros. According to our law on military planning, we agreed to double it by 2030. But we will do it by 2027. This will be a new historic effort. By 2027, our military budget will double to 64 billion euros," Macron said in his annual address to the French armed forces on the eve of the national holiday, Bastille Day, on July 14, which was broadcast on the official Elysee Palace account on X. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France’s military budget will rise to 64 billion euros ($74.8 billion) by 2027—double the level in 2017—French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday.
"In 2017, the military budget was 32 billion euros. According to our law on military planning, we agreed to double it by 2030. But we will do it by 2027. This will be a new historic effort. By 2027, our military budget will double to 64 billion euros," Macron said in his annual address to the French armed forces on the eve of the national holiday, Bastille Day, on July 14, which was broadcast on the official Elysee Palace account on X.
Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump
has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.