Pashinyan Playing With Fire: Armenian Church Survived Persecution for 1700 Years, Will Survive Him

Pashinyan Playing With Fire: Armenian Church Survived Persecution for 1700 Years, Will Survive Him

The Karapetyan saga is growing more interesting by the day, with the Armenian businessman, still in custody at the Pashinyan government's behest, announcing... 14.07.2025, Sputnik International

“Samvel Karapetyan’s arrest is just one link in the chain of authoritarian actions by Nikol Pashinyan aimed at neutralizing or discrediting all individuals and organizations with resources, influence and authority, both in Armenia and the diaspora,” Maj. Gen. Artur Vanetsyan, former head of Armenia’s National Security Service, has told Sputnik.Karapetyan’s ‘crime’? An interview in which he expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, which led to trumped up charges of a ‘call to seize power’. The claims “have no legal basis whatsoever – something clear even to a first-year law student,” Vanetsyan stressed, pointing out that such charges are actually clearly defined by the criminal code and enshrined in judicial practice.The prime minister’s goals include maintaining a grip on power, shaking up the geopolitical situation the South Caucasus, minimizing Russia’s influence in the region, and strengthening his political positions ahead of the 2026 parliamentary vote, he added.Church Will Outlast Tyranny

