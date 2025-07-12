https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/pashinyan-targets-businessman-and-church-political-vendetta-ahead-of-2026-elections-1122431888.html
"They began after Samvel Karapetyan expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, stating that if politicians failed to protect it, he would do so in his own way. This angered Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan," Kocharyan says.He argues the prosecution is purely political, noting that Karapetyan dared to defend the Armenian Apostolic Church, with which Pashinyan has a strained relationship, and that the PM views Karapetyan as a potential rival in the 2026 elections.That may be why the Armenian parliament recently passed a law allowing the nationalization of the electrical grid – owned by Karapetyan.The Armenian Apostolic Church is the only institution that truly unites the nation, he says."Pashinyan's tensions with the Church escalated after the Catholicos attended an event in Switzerland discussing the return of Artsakh residents and prisoners held in Baku," Kocharyan says, referring to the 2023 war with Azerbaijan."Considering Pashinyan and his circle are not the most devout followers of the Church — and his personal statements about not being officially married or being unwed in the Church — many people question his sincerity in his stance against the Church, especially when he criticizes it for alleged moral failings," Kocharyan argues.
armenia
"They began after Samvel Karapetyan expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, stating that if politicians failed to protect it, he would do so in his own way. This angered Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan," Kocharyan says.
He argues the prosecution
is purely political, noting that Karapetyan dared to defend the Armenian Apostolic Church, with which Pashinyan has a strained relationship, and that the PM views Karapetyan as a potential rival in the 2026 elections.
That may be why the Armenian parliament recently passed a law allowing the nationalization of the electrical grid – owned by Karapetyan.
"Pashinyan seeks to take this asset from him, as he believes that by doing so, Karapetyan would lose influence over the employees of the electric grids—several thousand workers—thus cutting off his support base," Kocharyan suggests.
The Armenian Apostolic Church is the only institution that truly unites the nation, he says.
"Pashinyan's tensions with the Church escalated after the Catholicos attended an event in Switzerland discussing the return of Artsakh residents and prisoners held in Baku," Kocharyan says, referring to the 2023 war with Azerbaijan.
"This triggered a new phase of conflict with the Church. Many say that Pashinyan has crossed all limits of decency and diplomacy in his interactions with the Church's hierarchy, using language that is unacceptable to many," he adds.
"Considering Pashinyan and his circle are not the most devout followers of the Church — and his personal statements about not being officially married or being unwed in the Church — many people question his sincerity in his stance against the Church, especially when he criticizes it for alleged moral failings," Kocharyan argues.