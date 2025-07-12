https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/pashinyan-targets-businessman-and-church-political-vendetta-ahead-of-2026-elections-1122431888.html

Pashinyan Targets Businessman and Church: Political Vendetta Ahead of 2026 Elections?

Pashinyan Targets Businessman and Church: Political Vendetta Ahead of 2026 Elections?

Sputnik International

The accusations against Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan are politically motivated, says Tigran Kocharyan, chief editor of the Alpha News media project.

2025-07-12T16:55+0000

2025-07-12T16:55+0000

2025-07-12T16:55+0000

world

armenia

orthodox church

political chaos

political opposition

political prosecution

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348276_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_2697ee6cc18481bcbbd97c59e888a65a.jpg

"They began after Samvel Karapetyan expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church, stating that if politicians failed to protect it, he would do so in his own way. This angered Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan," Kocharyan says.He argues the prosecution is purely political, noting that Karapetyan dared to defend the Armenian Apostolic Church, with which Pashinyan has a strained relationship, and that the PM views Karapetyan as a potential rival in the 2026 elections.That may be why the Armenian parliament recently passed a law allowing the nationalization of the electrical grid – owned by Karapetyan.The Armenian Apostolic Church is the only institution that truly unites the nation, he says."Pashinyan's tensions with the Church escalated after the Catholicos attended an event in Switzerland discussing the return of Artsakh residents and prisoners held in Baku," Kocharyan says, referring to the 2023 war with Azerbaijan."Considering Pashinyan and his circle are not the most devout followers of the Church — and his personal statements about not being officially married or being unwed in the Church — many people question his sincerity in his stance against the Church, especially when he criticizes it for alleged moral failings," Kocharyan argues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/armenia-caught-in-wests-war-on-traditional-values-1122426845.html

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, nikol pahinyan, samvel karapetyan, armenian apostolic church, what's going on in armenia, who is samvel karapetyan, armenian politicspashinyan vs karapetyanarmenian parliament law, artsakh conflict, nationalization of electric grid, armenian church and politics, pashinyan church tensions, armenian elections 2026, karapetyan prosecution, armenian government and church, armenian political rivalry, armenia political scandals