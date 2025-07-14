https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russias-air-defense-systems-ready-to-counter-potential-us-made-missiles-for-ukraine-1122438158.html

Russia's Air Defense Systems Ready to Counter Potential US-Made Missiles for Ukraine

On Sunday, Donald Trump promised to supply Kiev with Patriot air defense systems, provided NATO reimburses their cost.

As Ukraine could potentially receive advanced US-made systems, Russia's air defenses are primed to intercept and neutralize these threats, says Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of “National Defense”.These systems are proven to detect, track, and destroy cruise missiles like the Scalp and Storm Shadow, which were targeted successfully during the ongoing special military operation.These advanced Russian systems are equipped to handle threats at various ranges and are capable of tracking and neutralizing low-flying missiles. Despite the challenging nature of missile defense, especially with terrain-following technology and multi-directional attacks, Russia’s air defense remains the most effective tool for preventing such strikes.Russia has repeatedly stressed that the long-range weapons supplied by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians on Russian territory and disrupt peace efforts.Allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, as Russian President Putin has previously stated. "We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," he said. "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict," the president added.

