https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/saudi-arabia-expects-business-cooperation-with-russia-1122434511.html

Saudi Arabia Expects Business Cooperation With Russia

Saudi Arabia Expects Business Cooperation With Russia

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia expects cooperation with the Moscow government in business promotion and expects relevant agreements to be signed soon, the kingdom's industry minister, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef told Sputnik in an interview.

2025-07-14T05:00+0000

2025-07-14T05:00+0000

2025-07-14T05:00+0000

economy

business

saudi arabia

russia

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0c/1107350147_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_ba5d59233015c208bb08189744a9c968.jpg

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) is looking for ways to improve the quality of services provided and was looking for partners who will sign an agreement with one of the Moscow government agencies responsible for promoting entrepreneurship, the minister said. Alkhorayef led the Saudi Arabian delegation at the Innoprom international exhibition, which was held in Yekaterinburg from July 7-10, where he met with his Russian counterparts, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov. In addition, the Saudi minister held talks with the heads of leading Russian industrial and mining companies, in particular, Alrosa, Nordgold, SalavatSteklo and VSMPO-Avisma. Innoprom is considered an important international platform for finding new partners and investors, as well as one of the key instruments for exporting Russian industrial products. In 2025, Saudi Arabia was the exhibition partner country. During his speech at the plenary session of the event, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin supported the idea of holding a traveling exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/saudi-arabia-building-strong-relations-with-brics-member-countries---industry-minister-1120734037.html

saudi arabia

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia expects cooperation with the moscow government in business promotion and expects relevant agreements to be signed soon, the kingdom's industry minister, bandar ibrahim alkhorayef told sputnik in an interview.