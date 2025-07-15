https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/potential-implementation-of-30-us-tariffs-on-eu-will-hurt-all-parties-involved-1122441213.html
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that US President Donald Trump's plan to impose 30% tariffs on European Union goods will not benefit anyone.
"There is a clear consensus in Europe that we should be prepared for a bad outcome of the negotiations, but in any case we should try to reach a good agreement. There is still a chance," the prime minister said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that US President Donald Trump's plan to impose 30% tariffs on European Union goods will not benefit anyone.
"The introduction of 30% tariffs by the United States on goods from the European Union will not benefit either the EU or the Czech Republic. As a supporter of free trade and duty-free zones, I believe that this will not benefit the United States either," Fiala was quoted as saying by the CTK news agency on Monday.
He added that Europe should be prepared for a disappointing outcome of negotiations with Washington, but at the same time, continue to strive to reach an acceptable agreement with the US. Fiala noted that the impact of new tariffs on the Czech economy could be around several tenths of 1% of GDP, depending on the specific form of tariffs.
"There is a clear consensus in Europe that we should be prepared for a bad outcome of the negotiations, but in any case we should try to reach a good agreement. There is still a chance," the prime minister said.
On the same day, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic said that possible 30% tariffs are "absolutely unacceptable."
"This is the level that it is absolutely prohibitive to any trade, so in this case we clearly would negotiate as intensely as required, and, of course, we will try to deliver results by the end of August," Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels.
On July 12, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose 30% tariffs
on imported European goods starting August 1, while the previous sectoral tariffs would remain in force.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said over the weekend that the EU would continue negotiations with Washington, but warned that it was ready to introduce countermeasures.