https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/trumps-ukraine-reversal-represents-complete-betrayal-of-america-first-1122444591.html
Trump’s Ukraine Reversal Represents ‘Complete Betrayal Of America First’
Trump’s Ukraine Reversal Represents ‘Complete Betrayal Of America First’
Sputnik International
Donald Trump is on the brink of tearing up his 'no foreign wars, pro-peace' pre-election pledge on Ukraine, with plans to deliver more weapons, and threats against Russia edging him closer toward inheriting "Biden's war." Sputnik asked a renowned US geopolitics and military affairs expert to break it down.
2025-07-15T13:17+0000
2025-07-15T13:17+0000
2025-07-15T13:17+0000
analysis
us
donald trump
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
us department of defense (dod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122444433_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36d34e9ec5c98d6ad94fc398a5a00e74.jpg
The president claims that his plans to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and threaten Russia with secondary tariffs are designed to help end the conflict, “when in fact these steps are serving to prolong and escalate the war unnecessarily with no end in sight,” ex-US Army staff officer David Pyne says.Costly Policy MistakeSince the policy reversal “represents a complete betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative voting base,” who elected him in part based on his pledge to end the crisis, it threatens to derail his presidency, according to Pyne.Pyne’s recommendation? End all US weapons and offensive intelligence support to Ukraine, pressure Zelensky to resign and hold elections, and broadly, accept Russia’s peace terms, so that Trump can get back to his “overriding grand strategic vision” of a “geostrategic partnership with Russia.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/if-trump-folds-to-neocons-on-ukraine-maga-base-will-bury-him-as-biden-20-1122436889.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122444433_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5e0885f5a9126639d682593eb1136b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will ukraine u-turn harm trump, what will happen to trump in 2026, will trump be hurt in 2026 midterms
will ukraine u-turn harm trump, what will happen to trump in 2026, will trump be hurt in 2026 midterms
Trump’s Ukraine Reversal Represents ‘Complete Betrayal Of America First’
Donald Trump is on the brink of tearing up his 'no foreign wars, pro-peace' pre-election pledge on Ukraine, with plans to deliver more weapons, and threats against Russia edging him closer toward inheriting "Biden's war." Sputnik asked a renowned US geopolitics and military affairs expert to break it down.
The president claims that his plans to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and threaten Russia with secondary tariffs are designed to help end the conflict, “when in fact these steps are serving to prolong and escalate the war unnecessarily with no end in sight,” ex-US Army staff officer David Pyne says.
“Trump fails to understand that it is US military assistance to Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky that is the chief obstacle to achieving a realistic and durable peace settlement, not an unwillingness on the part of Putin to compromise,” Pyne, deputy head of the EMP Task Force, told Sputnik.
Since the policy reversal “represents a complete betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative voting base,” who elected him in part based on his pledge to end the crisis, it threatens to derail his presidency, according to Pyne.
“If Trump continues in this foolish course of pursuing war instead of peace, not only will it increase the risk of a future direct military confrontation with Russia, but it will likely serve to further fracture his America First conservative base, enabling the Democrats to seize control of Congress in the November 2026 midterm elections,” the observer predicts.
Pyne’s recommendation? End all US weapons and offensive intelligence support to Ukraine, pressure Zelensky to resign and hold elections, and broadly, accept Russia’s peace terms, so that Trump can get back to his “overriding grand strategic vision” of a “geostrategic partnership with Russia.”