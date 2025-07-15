https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/trumps-ukraine-reversal-represents-complete-betrayal-of-america-first-1122444591.html

Trump’s Ukraine Reversal Represents ‘Complete Betrayal Of America First’

Trump's Ukraine Reversal Represents 'Complete Betrayal Of America First'

Donald Trump is on the brink of tearing up his 'no foreign wars, pro-peace' pre-election pledge on Ukraine, with plans to deliver more weapons, and threats against Russia edging him closer toward inheriting "Biden's war." Sputnik asked a renowned US geopolitics and military affairs expert to break it down.

The president claims that his plans to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and threaten Russia with secondary tariffs are designed to help end the conflict, “when in fact these steps are serving to prolong and escalate the war unnecessarily with no end in sight,” ex-US Army staff officer David Pyne says.Costly Policy MistakeSince the policy reversal “represents a complete betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative voting base,” who elected him in part based on his pledge to end the crisis, it threatens to derail his presidency, according to Pyne.Pyne’s recommendation? End all US weapons and offensive intelligence support to Ukraine, pressure Zelensky to resign and hold elections, and broadly, accept Russia’s peace terms, so that Trump can get back to his “overriding grand strategic vision” of a “geostrategic partnership with Russia.”

