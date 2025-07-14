https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/if-trump-folds-to-neocons-on-ukraine-maga-base-will-bury-him-as-biden-20-1122436889.html

If Trump Folds to Neocons on Ukraine, MAGA Base Will Bury Him as Biden 2.0

If Trump Folds to Neocons on Ukraine, MAGA Base Will Bury Him as Biden 2.0

Sputnik International

President Trump is reportedly planning to pull a 180 on his Russia/Ukraine policy, including an "aggressive" Ukraine weapons plan. Sputnik asked a leading Russian foreign and defense policy expert to comment.

2025-07-14T13:12+0000

2025-07-14T13:12+0000

2025-07-14T13:12+0000

analysis

joe biden

donald trump

russia

ukraine

gop

congress

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_0:0:2810:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6f307c3c5b58c24212e2ca2562c8a9.jpg

The US president’s escalatory rhetoric vis-à-vis Russia is the result of the realization that he cannot “force” Russia to make the concessions he needs to declare a peace in Ukraine which doesn’t address the conflict’s root causes, Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Dmitry Suslov has told Sputnik.Succumbing to the “hypocritical flattery” of the neocon wing of the GOP, plus hawkish European allies, Trump is being lobbied to believe that acting “tough” works. At the same time, his intuition is telling him to try to avoid being dragged into a long confrontation with Russia, and thus “become a second Biden.”If he uses the leftover $4B from Biden’s budget for Ukraine, he can continue to make the argument that this is ‘not his war’.But “if he asks Congress for a new budget to support Ukraine, it will mean that Biden’s war has turned into Trump’s war,” Suslov stresses.As for arms deliveries vs. dialog, everything comes down to the “risks of escalation,” according to Suslov. If Trump approves the use of ATACMS missiles for deep strikes into Russia, this would increase the risks of a direct Russia-NATO clash.If his efforts are directed at slashing negotiations and new sanctions, the impact wouldn’t be nearly as serious, the analyst argues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-set-to-unveil-new-arms-package-for-ukraine-on-monday-1122434635.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/fm-lavrov-says-confirmed-russias-position-on-ukraine-settlement-at-meeting-with-rubio-1122426000.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why is trump flipping on russia ukraine conflict, have neocons flipped trump, have neocons compromised trump