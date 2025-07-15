https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/uss-new-assistance-to-ukraine-could-include-long-range-atacms-missiles-1122441982.html
US's New Assistance to Ukraine Could Include Long-Range ATACMS Missiles
New supplies to Kiev announced by US President Donald Trump on July 14 may include long-range ATACMS missiles, according to a report by The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Washington may also allow the Ukrainian armed forces to use 18 long-range ATACMS missiles that Kiev has as part of military assistance, the newspaper reported.Earlier, during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components.Russia has consistently emphasized that the long-range weapons provided by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians in Russian territory and hinder peace efforts.As Russian President Putin has previously stated, allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. "We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," Putin said. The president added, "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New supplies to Kiev announced by US President Donald Trump on July 14 may include long-range ATACMS missiles, according to a report by The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Washington may also allow the Ukrainian armed forces to use 18 long-range ATACMS missiles that Kiev has as part of military assistance, the newspaper reported.
Earlier, during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine
, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components.
Russia has consistently emphasized that the long-range weapons provided by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians in Russian territory and hinder peace efforts.
As Russian President Putin has previously stated, allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. "We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," Putin said. The president added, "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict."