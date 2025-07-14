https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-set-to-unveil-new-arms-package-for-ukraine-on-monday-1122434635.html

Trump Set to Unveil New Arms Package for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is set to unveil a new arms delivery plan for Kiev on Monday, which may include offensive weaponry, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Two sources said they had reason to believe the plan will likely include long-range missiles, the publication emphasized. None of the sources were aware of "any final decision" on weapons. Trump said that the United States would send Patriot systems to Ukraine.According to Trump, the United States will send Ukraine "various pieces" of military equipment, which will be paid for "100%."He also said that he was very disappointed with the pace of the settlement and allegedly only hears how the Russian leadership "talks nice."Trump previously said that the United States would send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. According to Trump, the United States will send Ukraine "various pieces" of military equipment, which will be paid for in full. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it.

