https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/armenian-authorities-fabricate-new-case-against-karapetyan-1122447454.html
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
Sputnik International
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has been hit with new charges of money laundering without any proof, according to his legal team.
2025-07-16T10:04+0000
2025-07-16T10:04+0000
2025-07-16T10:04+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36f844fcbe4760a11f390588cfc5fe9.jpg
They pointed out:Now, instead of dropping the case, authorities have added a fresh accusation of money laundering, despite:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/pashinyan-targets-businessman-and-church-political-vendetta-ahead-of-2026-elections-1122431888.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4c61d5debf650a54f7aa407b4fd751.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
armenia political turmoil, karapetyan crackdown, pashinyan crackdown opposition, fabricated criminal case armenia
armenia political turmoil, karapetyan crackdown, pashinyan crackdown opposition, fabricated criminal case armenia
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has been hit with new charges of money laundering without any proof, according to his legal team.
“It is clear that in recent years, 'money laundering' has become the most commonly used accusation in Armenia and is systematically applied as a tool of POLITICAL PERSECUTION,” the lawyers underscored.
The new accusation comes weeks after Karapetyan’s public defense of the Armenian Apostolic Church
Just hours after his speech, PM Pashinyan issued public threats, and a criminal case was opened
️Karapetyan was first charged with “calls to seize power” — a charge his lawyers claimed was entirely baseless
Now, instead of dropping the case, authorities have added a fresh accusation of money laundering, despite:
No evidence of illicit activity
No direct or indirect involvement with financial transactions
No links to management decisions or property