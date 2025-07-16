https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/armenian-authorities-fabricate-new-case-against-karapetyan-1122447454.html

Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan

Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan

Sputnik International

Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has been hit with new charges of money laundering without any proof, according to his legal team.

2025-07-16T10:04+0000

2025-07-16T10:04+0000

2025-07-16T10:04+0000

world

armenia

nikol pashinyan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36f844fcbe4760a11f390588cfc5fe9.jpg

They pointed out:Now, instead of dropping the case, authorities have added a fresh accusation of money laundering, despite:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/pashinyan-targets-businessman-and-church-political-vendetta-ahead-of-2026-elections-1122431888.html

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia political turmoil, karapetyan crackdown, pashinyan crackdown opposition, fabricated criminal case armenia