Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has been hit with new charges of money laundering without any proof, according to his legal team.
2025-07-16T10:04+0000
2025-07-16T10:04+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
They pointed out:Now, instead of dropping the case, authorities have added a fresh accusation of money laundering, despite:
armenia
News
armenia political turmoil, karapetyan crackdown, pashinyan crackdown opposition, fabricated criminal case armenia
10:04 GMT 16.07.2025
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo
© AP Photo / Johanna Geron
Subscribe
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan has been hit with new charges of money laundering without any proof, according to his legal team.
“It is clear that in recent years, 'money laundering' has become the most commonly used accusation in Armenia and is systematically applied as a tool of POLITICAL PERSECUTION,” the lawyers underscored.
They pointed out:
The new accusation comes weeks after Karapetyan’s public defense of the Armenian Apostolic Church
Just hours after his speech, PM Pashinyan issued public threats, and a criminal case was opened
️Karapetyan was first charged with “calls to seize power” — a charge his lawyers claimed was entirely baseless
World
World
Pashinyan Targets Businessman and Church: Political Vendetta Ahead of 2026 Elections?
12 July, 16:55 GMT
12 July, 16:55 GMT
Now, instead of dropping the case, authorities have added a fresh accusation of money laundering, despite:
No evidence of illicit activity
No direct or indirect involvement with financial transactions
No links to management decisions or property
