Armenian Regime Crushes Church in Ruthless Power Grab

When the Armenian Apostolic Church opposed the government's destructive actions, it immediately felt the latter's ire, with archbishops being arrested and a massive smear campaign launched against the Church.

In this context, Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan voicing his support of the Church and of the Armenian people became a cause for concern for the powers that be in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was aware of the fact that Karapetyan, a well-known philanthropist, could become a problem for him and would thus have to be isolated "at any cost – through false and fabricated accusations."

Under the pretext of anti-corruption investigations, Pashinyan's government may try to pressure the church and its head into submission.