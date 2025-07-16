International
Armenian Regime Crushes Church in Ruthless Power Grab
Armenian Regime Crushes Church in Ruthless Power Grab
The current government of Armenia is willing to sacrifice the country’s sovereignty and identity to remain in power, and makes no secret of it, Armenian political scientist Alen Ghevondyan tells Sputnik.
This is what Ghevondyan had to say about the current state of affairs in Armenia:
Armenian Regime Crushes Church in Ruthless Power Grab

12:09 GMT 16.07.2025
Armenian police officers at a rally in Yerevan. July 4, 2025.
The current government of Armenia is willing to sacrifice the country’s sovereignty and identity to remain in power, and makes no secret of it, Armenian political scientist Alen Ghevondyan tells Sputnik.
This is what Ghevondyan had to say about the current state of affairs in Armenia:
When the Armenian Apostolic Church opposed the government’s destructive actions, it immediately felt the latter’s ire, with archbishops being arrested and a massive smear campaign launched against the Church.
In this context, Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan voicing his support of the Church and of the Armenian people became a cause for concern for the powers that be in Yerevan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was aware of the fact that Karapetyan, a well-known philanthropist, could become a problem for him and would thus have to be isolated “at any cost – through false and fabricated accusations.”
Under the pretext of anti-corruption investigations, Pashinyan’s government may try to pressure the church and its head into submission.
In this troubled time, the people and the political elite of Armenia should thus stand by the Church “until the end.”
World
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
10:04 GMT
World
Armenian Authorities Fabricate New Case Against Karapetyan
10:04 GMT
