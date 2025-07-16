https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/france-not-planning-to-partake-in-initiative-to-purchase-us-weapons-for-ukraine-1122446633.html
France Not Planning to Partake in Initiative to Purchase US Weapons for Ukraine
France has no intention of participating in an initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine amid its desire to develop its own weapons production, US media reported.
Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself.Russia has repeatedly stressed that the long-range weapons supplied by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians on Russian territory and disrupt peace efforts. Allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, as Russian President Putin has previously stated. "We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," he said. "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict," the president added.
France was not mentioned when NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte listed countries ready to take part in the initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Politico reported, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron has long been calling on Europeans to develop their own defense industry by purchasing weapons from local manufacturers.
Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself.
"They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that the long-range weapons supplied by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians on Russian territory and disrupt peace efforts.
Allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, as Russian President Putin has previously stated. "We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," he said. "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict," the president added.