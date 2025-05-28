https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/merzs-statements-on-long-range-missiles-attempt-to-force-ukrainians-to-continue-fighting---kremlin-1122146456.html
Merz's Statements on Long-Range Missiles Attempt to Force Ukrainians to Continue Fighting - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Merz's statements on long-range weapons hinder efforts to advance the peace process in Ukraine.
"This is an irresponsible position that Germany is taking. I hope it will not become a serious obstacle to further attempts at a peaceful settlement," Peskov told reporters in response to a question from reporters about Merz's statements.Such statements are further provoking the conflict, the spokesman added."This is nothing but further provocation of war, it is nothing but further attempts to force Ukrainians to fight further," Peskov said.Other statements:Earlier, Merz said in an interview that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory. Merz said later that the decision was made months ago.
12:56 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 28.05.2025)
"This is an irresponsible position that Germany is taking. I hope it will not become a serious obstacle to further attempts at a peaceful settlement," Peskov told reporters in response to a question from reporters about Merz's statements.
Such statements are further provoking the conflict, the spokesman added.
"This is nothing but further provocation of war, it is nothing but further attempts to force Ukrainians to fight further," Peskov said.
Merz's statements on long-range weapons hinder attempts to reach peace process path in Ukraine
Russia hopes that Merz's statements on long-range weapons will not become serious obstacle to further attempts at peaceful settlement
Earlier, Merz said in an interview that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory. Merz said later that the decision was made months ago.