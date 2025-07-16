https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/trumps-new-aid-to-ukraine-amounts-to-very-little-militarily-us-stocks-drawn-down--expert-1122446330.html
Trump's New Aid to Ukraine Amounts to 'Very Little' Militarily, US Stocks Drawn Down – Expert
Trump's New Aid to Ukraine Amounts to 'Very Little' Militarily, US Stocks Drawn Down – Expert
US President Donald Trump's latest announcement regarding new military aid to Ukraine is expected to have limited military impact due to constrained US stockpiles, Jennifer Kavanagh, a US military expert who advocates the "America First" foreign policy Trump campaigned for, told Sputnik.
She further elaborated on specific limitations, noting, "Overall, global stockpiles of Patriot interceptors are low. Only about 600 are produced per year. It is hard to say how many more the United States will be willing to provide Ukraine, but the number will be rather small in the near term." The expert noted Trump avoided further escalation by not sending offensive systems to Ukraine, observing, "so far the focus appears to be on defensive systems only." She added that the new announcement is largely "political theater" for Trump to calm nerves regarding the air defense pressure Ukraine is facing.
Trump, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, announced a plan on Monday to provide Ukraine with additional military aid, including Patriot air defense missiles. This initiative involves European allies purchasing billions of dollars’ worth of US military equipment, including Patriots, for transfer to Kiev. Trump stressed that the US would manufacture these weapons, with European nations covering 100% of the cost, aligning with his "America First" policy by avoiding direct US taxpayer funding.
"Although the details are still a bit unclear, it seems like Europe will buy weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine. These weapons will be a mix of materiel from US stocks and from new production. But the benefits for Ukraine and effects on the battlefield will be limited. What can be drawn from US stockpiles will be constrained in quantity because US weapons reserves have been drawn down already. New production, on the other hand, won't arrive for some time — possibly years," Kavanagh, a senior fellow and director of military analysis at US think tank Defense Priorities, told Sputnik.
She further elaborated on specific limitations, noting, "Overall, global stockpiles of Patriot interceptors are low. Only about 600 are produced per year. It is hard to say how many more the United States will be willing to provide Ukraine, but the number will be rather small in the near term."
The expert noted Trump avoided further escalation by not sending offensive systems to Ukraine, observing, "so far the focus appears to be on defensive systems only."
She added that the new announcement is largely "political theater" for Trump to calm nerves regarding the air defense pressure Ukraine is facing.
"Yes, much of this is political theater. The announcement amounts to very little militarily, in my estimation," the pundit said.
The United States had committed more than $66.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $65.9 billion since the conflict began on February 24, 2022, according to the latest fact sheet from the US Department of Defense.