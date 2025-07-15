Trump is Under Pressure of EU, NATO - Lavrov on Trump’s Statement on 50 Days to End Ukraine Conflict
12:24 GMT 15.07.2025 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 15.07.2025)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow seeks to understand the reasoning behind US President Donald Trump's statement about a 50-day deadline to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.
"We want to understand what is behind this statement. Fifty days. It used to be 24 hours. And 100 days. We have all been through this and really want to understand what motivates the US president," Lavrov said at a press conference following the SCO foreign ministers' meeting.
It cannot be said that there was no progress during negotiations in Istanbul on the Ukraine settlement, Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remark on 50 days.
"If our explanations, which we have repeatedly conveyed to our colleagues, including at my meetings on the sidelines of ASEAN events, if they are simply ignored, or not reported to president Trump — it is difficult to judge what is behind this. But to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days ... If in the week of June 22 the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round, maybe there would already be 30 days left," Lavrov said.
It is clear that Trump is under indecent pressure from the European Union and NATO, which support Volodymyr Zelensky's demands to supply Ukraine with modern weapons, the minister said.
"The sanctions that the EU has now imposed and that are being prepared again in Brussels are trying to drag the US into the sanctions vortex, but president Trump very specifically explained that Europe will pay for all this. All this, of course, has already caused damage to the European economy. Sound and objective European analysts and economists, political scientists admit that the damage is borne primarily by the author of this sanctions war," Lavrov said.
If new sanctions are imposed, Russia will manage to overcome them, the minister added.
"This conclusion is also based on an assessment, on an analysis of independent, including many Western economists and politicians. Our trade partners hear what has been said, but they can hardly predict their actions now. They have international obligations and knowing our partners, I do not see how they can abandon their independent policy, the policy of observing agreements reached both through bilateral channels and in multilateral formats," Lavrov said.
On Monday, Trump said that Washington would impose 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. He also said that the United States will supply weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems, with European nations covering all the costs.
Washington is well aware of Moscow's stance on the negotiations in Istanbul on the Ukrainian issue, Lavrov said, adding that this format has not been exhausted.
"Our American colleagues know our position very well. We told them about this, about the 'exhaustion of the format.' It has not been exhausted," Lavrov said.
At the same time, Kiev's statements that the Istanbul format had exhausted itself demonstrate Ukraine's careless attitude towards its own citizens, as well as absence of desire to find an agreement, the Russian minister added.
Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi a peaceful resolution to issues related to Tehran's nuclear program.
"Realistic approaches to ensuring a solution that would be achieved through peaceful political and diplomatic means with respect for the decisions that were made in the Islamic Republic of Iran long ago were discussed. Namely, regarding Tehran's official renunciation of its nuclear weapons. No evidence to the contrary has ever been presented by anyone, including IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] inspectors," Lavrov told reporters, answering a question from Sputnik.
At the same time, respect for Iran’s legitimate rights regarding the enrichment of uranium for energy purposes is the second most important principle to resolve the issue, the Russian minister also said, adding that SCO member states confirmed Tehran's right on peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Lavrov also added that Iran did not ask Russia to help restore facilities damaged by Israeli and US shelling.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Araghchi held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting.