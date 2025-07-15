https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/trump-is-under-pressure-of-eu-nato---lavrov-on-trumps-statement-on-50-days-to-end-ukraine-conflict-1122444980.html

Trump is Under Pressure of EU, NATO - Lavrov on Trump’s Statement on 50 Days to End Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow seeks to understand the reasoning behind US President Donald Trump's statement about a 50-day deadline to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

"We want to understand what is behind this statement. Fifty days. It used to be 24 hours. And 100 days. We have all been through this and really want to understand what motivates the US president," Lavrov said at a press conference following the SCO foreign ministers' meeting.It cannot be said that there was no progress during negotiations in Istanbul on the Ukraine settlement, Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remark on 50 days.It is clear that Trump is under indecent pressure from the European Union and NATO, which support Volodymyr Zelensky's demands to supply Ukraine with modern weapons, the minister said.If new sanctions are imposed, Russia will manage to overcome them, the minister added."This conclusion is also based on an assessment, on an analysis of independent, including many Western economists and politicians. Our trade partners hear what has been said, but they can hardly predict their actions now. They have international obligations and knowing our partners, I do not see how they can abandon their independent policy, the policy of observing agreements reached both through bilateral channels and in multilateral formats," Lavrov said.On Monday, Trump said that Washington would impose 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. He also said that the United States will supply weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems, with European nations covering all the costs.Washington is well aware of Moscow's stance on the negotiations in Istanbul on the Ukrainian issue, Lavrov said, adding that this format has not been exhausted.At the same time, Kiev's statements that the Istanbul format had exhausted itself demonstrate Ukraine's careless attitude towards its own citizens, as well as absence of desire to find an agreement, the Russian minister added.Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi a peaceful resolution to issues related to Tehran's nuclear program.At the same time, respect for Iran’s legitimate rights regarding the enrichment of uranium for energy purposes is the second most important principle to resolve the issue, the Russian minister also said, adding that SCO member states confirmed Tehran's right on peaceful use of nuclear energy.Lavrov also added that Iran did not ask Russia to help restore facilities damaged by Israeli and US shelling.Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Araghchi held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting.

