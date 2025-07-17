https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/china-ready-to-work-with-sco-countries-to-restore-peace-in-middle-east-1122449866.html

China Ready to Work With SCO Countries to Restore Peace in Middle East

China is ready to cooperate with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries and the international community to promote a political settlement and the speedy restoration of peace in the Middle East, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked the SCO to promptly consider the situation with Israel's aggression against the Islamic Republic, as well as to provide Tehran with political support in light of the June conflict with the Jewish state. The ministry noted that "the situation in the region currently remains complex and sensitive."

