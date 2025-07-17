International
500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents
China Ready to Work With SCO Countries to Restore Peace in Middle East
China is ready to cooperate with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries and the international community to promote a political settlement and the speedy restoration of peace in the Middle East, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
china is ready to cooperate with the shanghai cooperation organization (sco) member countries and the international community to promote a political settlement and the speedy restoration of peace in the middle east, the chinese foreign ministry told sputnik on thursday.
China is ready to cooperate with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries and the international community to promote a political settlement and the speedy restoration of peace in the Middle East, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked the SCO to promptly consider the situation with Israel's aggression against the Islamic Republic, as well as to provide Tehran with political support in light of the June conflict with the Jewish state.
"The peoples of China and Iran are bound by traditional friendship. China is committed to maintaining friendly cooperation with Iran in order to benefit the peoples of both countries and bring positive factors to maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said when asked to comment on Iran's request to the SCO.
The ministry noted that "the situation in the region currently remains complex and sensitive."
"China is ready to cooperate with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the international community to uphold peace, promote a political settlement and quickly restore peace and stability in the Middle East, which meets the common interests of the countries in the region and the international community," the ministry added.
