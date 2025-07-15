https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/lavrov-emphasizes-the-need-for-a-peaceful-resolution-to-irans-nuclear-program-crisis-1122442781.html

Lavrov Emphasizes the Need for a Peaceful Resolution to Iran's Nuclear Program Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis over Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic efforts during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The sides continued to exchange views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda. The importance of resolving the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms of international law was once again emphasized. The ministers agreed on upcoming contacts at various levels," the ministry said in a statement.On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.

