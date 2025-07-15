International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/lavrov-emphasizes-the-need-for-a-peaceful-resolution-to-irans-nuclear-program-crisis-1122442781.html
Lavrov Emphasizes the Need for a Peaceful Resolution to Iran's Nuclear Program Crisis
Lavrov Emphasizes the Need for a Peaceful Resolution to Iran's Nuclear Program Crisis
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis over Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic efforts during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
2025-07-15T08:39+0000
2025-07-15T08:39+0000
world
sergey lavrov
abbas araghchi
donald trump
iran
israel
russia
russian foreign ministry
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg
"The sides continued to exchange views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda. The importance of resolving the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms of international law was once again emphasized. The ministers agreed on upcoming contacts at various levels," the ministry said in a statement.On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/iran-has-not-stopped-cooperation-with-iaea-but-form-will-change--foreign-minister-1122431103.html
iran
israel
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75728cbf32caf6953878013772248346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peaceful resolution, iran's nuclear program crisis, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
peaceful resolution, iran's nuclear program crisis, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

Lavrov Emphasizes the Need for a Peaceful Resolution to Iran's Nuclear Program Crisis

08:39 GMT 15.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis over Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic efforts during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The sides continued to exchange views on issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda. The importance of resolving the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms of international law was once again emphasized. The ministers agreed on upcoming contacts at various levels," the ministry said in a statement.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
World
Iran Has Not Stopped Cooperation With IAEA, But Form Will Change — Foreign Minister
12 July, 14:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала