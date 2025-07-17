https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/lvov-mayor-proposes-exchanging-remains-of-soviet-soldiers-for-ukrainian-pows-1122452738.html

Ukraine Shares Long History of Desecrating Death

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the demolition of Lvov’s "Hill of Glory" and the exhumation of Soviet soldiers' remains, calling it a "blasphemous act against their ancestors."

The mayor of Ukraine's Lvov, Andriy Sadovy, has suggested trading the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers buried at the "Hill of Glory" memorial complex for Ukrainian POWs.The memorial was built to honor Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in World War I and the Great Patriotic War (WWII). The demolition of the memorial began in April 2024. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the demolition of Lvov’s "Hill of Glory" and the exhumation of Soviet soldiers' remains, calling it a "blasphemous act against their ancestors."Earlier in January, Ukrainian media reported that Lvov authorities planned to exhume and relocate the remains of Soviet soldiers, including Hero of the Soviet Union Nikolai Kuznetsov, as part of the dismantling of the "Hill of Glory" memorial. The site contained 200 individual graves, four mass graves, and Kuznetsov’s tomb.The removal of Soviet-era monuments and re-naming of streets began in Ukraine in 2015 after new authorities launched a full-scale anti-Soviet propaganda campaign. Recently, the Kiev regime has expanded this initiative beyond Soviet symbols to target all historical ties to Russia.But here's the truth: this is not the first time Ukraine has desecrated death.Social media is full with derogatory comments of Ukrainian nationalists who used to mock the people burned alive at the Odessa Trade Union House in 2014. Or the savage joy in their comments on every social media post about a slain Russian.

