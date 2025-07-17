International
Russia Deeply Concerned About New Wave of Violence in Syria - Foreign Ministry
A new wave of violence in Syria causes deep concerns in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Attacks in Syria, which constitute a violation of the country's sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation, the statement read. Additionally, the ministry said that there are no casualties among Russian citizens during the clashes and raids in Syria, according to incoming information.
09:35 GMT 17.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new wave of violence in Syria causes deep concerns in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"A new wave of violence in Syria is deeply disturbing. The Russian side is particularly alarmed by the information about the cases of unacceptable brutal reprisals against civilians. It proceeds from the fact that attacks on the lives and safety of civilians are unacceptable. Moscow hopes that the implementation of the planned steps for de-escalation will help reduce tensions and reliably stabilize the situation in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.
Attacks in Syria, which constitute a violation of the country's sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation, the statement read.
Additionally, the ministry said that there are no casualties among Russian citizens during the clashes and raids in Syria, according to incoming information.
