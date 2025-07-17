https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-deeply-concerned-about-new-wave-of-violence-in-syria---foreign-ministry-1122451593.html

Russia Deeply Concerned About New Wave of Violence in Syria - Foreign Ministry

A new wave of violence in Syria causes deep concerns in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Attacks in Syria, which constitute a violation of the country's sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation, the statement read. Additionally, the ministry said that there are no casualties among Russian citizens during the clashes and raids in Syria, according to incoming information.

